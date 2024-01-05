Cara Maria devastated after elimination on The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion

Episode 12 of The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion resulted in the unfortunate elimination of Cara Maria Sorbello, one of the most seasoned contestants who had joined the series.

Her awaited return on the show meant she was determined to add to the two titles she had already won. However, she got eliminated after making her first appearance on the series after a whopping four years.

As a result, Cara picked up the chaos card in the elimination round, pitting her against another contestant instead of the previously suggested matchup winner between Colleen Schneider and Ravyn Rochelle. Cara finished as the closer in a thrilling final task and was eliminated.

Cara Maria had a bizarre from The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion

Before the draw, Cara Maria specifically targeted Survivor winner Michele Fitzgerald with a request for feedback. Cara wanted to know more about the woman she was facing by talking to her previous opponents.

Cara Maria said that Michele didn't have the "b*lls" to suggest a candidate when she was met with silence. Cara Maria struggled to solve the puzzle, even though she was the one who handled the physical part of the elimination by moving the heavy pieces across the sand.

This made it possible for Michele, who described herself on the show as a bit of a puzzle queen, "to overcome the odds and win." Michelle also guaranteed her place in the game's final stages and will receive a $10k prize for her troubles. Cara Maria told EW that she was disappointed and said,

"I'm so sad I lost! F**K! This is my epic return and I failed. Ugh. But I still went out there, and I had so much fun."

Even with the loss, she enjoyed the chance to use her wit and roasting prowess to lighten the mood among the competitors on The Challenge Season. Cara Maria confided in her boyfriend, Paulie Calafiore, after reflecting on her loss and realizing that The Challenge eliminations are unpredictable.

As an experienced competitor of the elimination rounds with a career record of 13 victories and six defeats, Cara stated that she was looking for competitors who would be an actual challenge for her. That is precisely what happened, even if Cara did not want to count the elimination as a loss.

She downplayed the loss, saying,

"I don't count this as a loss. This is not on my record."

She welcomed the opportunity to learn, underlined the significance of humility, and recognized the worth of each obstacle. Cara Maria looks forward to future roles in The Challenge series, emphasizing her determination to win without resorting to the methods she thought other competitors took up in the latest season.

She embraces the challenges with a resilient spirit, reaffirming her status as a true champion. Hence, while the latest appearance proved extremely far from her expectations, fans can expect the multiple-title-winner to return to the show eventually.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.