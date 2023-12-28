Where is Horacio from The Challenge now? Details explored 

The Challenge is currently airing season 39, and one of the contestants who returned to screens is Horacio Gutierrez Jr. While this is Horacio's second season on the MTV show, it's not the only reality show he is a part of. While the MTV show has finished filming, the reality star and athlete is already a part of another show called Exatlón Estados Unidos on Telemundo.

Horacio joined the cast of season 8 (All Stars) as a mid-season replacement after another contestant was injured. This isn't Horacio's first time on the Spanish show since he previously competed in season 5 in 2021. At the time, Horacio was a college football player.

His Telemundo bio for season 5 reads that he first started playing football at five but had a bad experience, which made him want to stop playing. However, his father insisted that he continue to motivate him.

The Challenge's Horacio competed in The Soccer Tournament in 2023

Post-filming The Challenge season 39, the reality star returned to his first passion. In June 2023, he competed in The Soccer Tournament, playing for the Raleigh Rebels Football Club. The creator of The Basketball Tournament, partly owned by Chris Paul, the point guard for the Golden State Warriors, created the tournament.

Earlier this year, Raleigh Rebels FC announced that The Challenge rookie Horacio would be a part of the squad. They announced his number as 8 and noted he would be a midfielder. The Tournament's official page noted that Horacio previously played for Grand Canyon University and Mississippi College, followed by his time at the Kingborough Lions United FC and Fayetteville Fury.

Horacio is dating Nurys Mateo

The MTV show has seen numerous showmances blossom during its time on air. However, unlike Horacio and his girlfriend, Nurys Mateo, few make it after the cameras stop rolling.

While the two first met while filming season 38 (Ride or Dies), their romance didn't bloom until they started filming season 39. While it is unknown who made the first move, Nurys and Horacio continued dating after their time on the reality show.

They often make appearances on each other's social media profiles. In September 2023, Nurys made their relationship public. Soon after, the two flew to New York to meet Nurys' father, brother, and best friend.

In November, The Challenge's Instagram page posted a preview of an upcoming episode during which the two were seen getting close. Horacio noted at the time that Nurys was "absolutely beautiful" and that he couldn't stop blushing.

His partner, Olivia Kaiser, noted that their equation was "interesting" because they'd known each other for a long time. She believed that their relationship went to show that sometimes things take time.

The same month, Nurys answered fan questions on Instagram and noted that while the two are in a long-distance relationship, they plan on moving together next year. She said that "hopefully" Horacio would live with her for a while in Los Angeles before they ultimately move to Texas, where Horacio lives.

The Challenge season 39 airs weekly on Wednesdays on MTV.