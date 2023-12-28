Are Horacio and Nurys from The Challenge dating? Details explored

The Challenge, which is currently airing season 39, has seen another couple forming during production. Two rookies and Ride or Dies, who first appeared on the MTV show during season 38, Horacio Gutierrez Jr. and Nurys Mateo, are now dating.

While the two first appeared on the show with different partners and were involved in shomances with other contestants, the sparks between them flew in their second season of the series and blossomed into a relationship.

A few weeks ago, Nurys Mateo took to social media to update fans about her and Horacio's relationship and noted that they were "very much, still happily in love."

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Nurys and Horacio got together while filming The Challenge season 39

Over the years, MTV's The Challenge has seen numerous showmances that started on the show and continued after the cameras stopped rolling, key among them being Nany and Kaycee. However, the couple, who got engaged earlier this year isn't the only couple to come out of the MTV show.

Recently, two cast members, Nurys and Horacio, got together while filming the show's latest season, season 39. They confirmed their relationship in September 2023 when Nurys posted a picture with her boyfriend. The same month, the two flew to New York to meet her father, her brother, and her best friend.

In October, The Challenge contestant took to social media once again to update her fans about doing long-distance with Horacio. She noted that it had only been 5 days and she was already "having withdrawals."

In November, The Challenge's Instagram page shared a snippet from the current season where the two were seen getting close. During the clip, Horacio watched Nurys dance and told the cameras that she was "absolutely beautiful" and a "gorgeous girl."

Later in the clip, the two started dancing together and Horacio couldn't stop smiling. Olivia, who was Horacio's Ride or Die in season 38 noted that Nurys and Horacio have known each other for a "really long time" and called their equation "interesting."

"I thought if there was chemistry there, they maybe would have already connected but it just goes to show, some relationships start off very very slow," Olivia added.

That same month, Nurys took to social media to answer several fan questions on Instagram and noted that she was getting the most amount of questions related to her boyfriend, Horacio.

During the segment, she said that she couldn't give any spoilers about the current season and told fans that they'd have to tune in to find out what happened. However, she asked them who they thought made the first move.

The Challenge season 39 cast member revealed the couple's future plans during the same Q&A segment and noted that they were going to move in together next year. Horacio Gutierrez Jr. is currently filming Exatlón All Stars, which is set to be completed in February, post which the cast members will move in together.

"The plan hopefully, when he gets back from filming, is to move together. I think at first he's coming to live with me in L.A. and then we're going to end up doing the big move to Texas together," Nurys noted.

