What to expect from The Challenge season 39? 

There hasn't been a confirmed release date yet for The Challenge season 39, but it's expected to air on MTV in September 2023. The Challenge: USA season 2 is currently enjoying hit episodes that fans are rejoicing about, and The Challenge season 39 of the show is expected to debut soon at the end of The Challenge: USA season 2's run.

Filming for season 39 has already begun in June 2023, with TJ Lavin expected to host the show. In addition to being a BMX cyclist, he has hosted shows such as The Challenge: USA, The Challenge, Robot Chicken, Entertainment Tonight, Viena and the Fantomes, The Talk, The Challenge: World Championship, and The Challenge: All Stars.

Additionally, MTV's description of the show mentions the following:

"In locations around the world, athletes, reality stars, and more hope to claim cash prizes as they compete in challenges, party, fight, and hook up."

No trailer for The Challenge season 39 has been released yet.

A look at The Challenge season 39 cast

The Challenge season 39 has not yet been given an official release date by MTV. However, a number of members from the show's previous season also appeared on Survivor, The Mole, and Love Island, so fans can expect some familiar faces. As reported by Cheatsheet, season 39 will feature the following cast members:

Berna Canbeldek Moriah Jadea Ravyn Rochelle Tula “Big T” Fazakerley Melissa Reeves Nurys Mateo Olivia Kaiser Esther Falana Michele Fitzgerald Zara Zoffany Bettina Buchanan Jujuy Jiménez Colleen Schneider Zahida Allen Ed Eason Emanuel Neagu Nam Vo Corey Lay Kyland Young Jay Starrett Callum Izzard Chauncey Palmer Idris Virgo Asaf Goren Hughie Maughan Horacio Gutierrez Jr. Joss Mooney

Olivia Kaiser's entry into the show, The Challenge season 39, is going to be interesting, especially after her last appearance on Ride or Dies. Due to an injury, she failed to win the title even though she made it to the finale.

During an interview with Variety back then, she shared the following:

“I was like, if I’m actually getting brain swelling, I could die. This is not a joke. People die all the time from getting hit in the head from trauma. I really, in some crazy way, got lucky that it just hit me directly in between the eyes. Obviously, I still have good aim if I freaking got a bull’s eye.”

There were also rumors that Johnny Middlebrooks might join The Challenge season 39, but he won't, according to reports. Additionally, Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio has been in talks, especially after his recent interview with TV Insider. He shared the following:

“Yeah, I feel like I took a nice little break. I feel like I gave my mind and body some time to adjust and to get rejuvenated. I feel like the fire has been lit again inside of me, and yeah, I’m looking forward to seeing what the next installment is. If my schedule and the timing works out properly, then yeah, I’ll be there, will bells on.”

Bananas had previously appeared in a number of reality shows, including The Real World: Key West, The Island, The Ruins, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Free Agents, Rivals III, Champs vs. Stars 1, and Total Madness.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 featured a series of competitions that challenged the players to demonstrate their skills.

A total of 21 episodes were filmed in Buenos Aires during this season. 34 contestants participated in this competition.

In addition to the $1 million prize money, these competitors competed for the seaosn 38 trophy. The competition series was won by Devin Walker-Molaghan and Tori Deal at the end of the season.