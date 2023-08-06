How many times has Tori Deal won The Challenge? Alum set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

Tori Deal's journey on The Challenge has been nothing short of remarkable. From her early days as a rookie on Dirty 30 to becoming a seasoned champion on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori has left a lasting impact on the show and its fans. Now, she is all set to star in season 2 of The Challenge: USA.

CBS has just announced the highly anticipated cast of The Challenge: USA season 2, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Building on the success of last year's inaugural season, this new installment brings together a diverse group, including newbies and some familiar faces from MTV's long-running franchise.

Among them is going to be Tori Deal from The Challenge's season 38, who won The Challenge once.

Ride or Dies champion Tori Deal is set to appear on the new spinoff The Challenge USA season 2

Tori Deal's debut season, Dirty 30, immediately established her as a force to be reckoned with, forming a strategic alliance with some of the top female competitors, including Kailah, Jenna, Cara, and Camila.

This alliance proved to be instrumental in her game, as she managed to avoid multiple eliminations throughout the season. Her impressive performances in missions led her to win four challenges, and she secured her spot in the final by triumphing in the X Marks the Spot challenge.

While she ultimately finished in third place behind Camila and Cara Maria in the final, Tori's tenacity and athleticism caught the attention of Challenge fans and veterans alike. It was clear that she had the potential to become a champion in the future.

Her subsequent appearances on the Champs vs. series further showcased her determination to succeed. On Champs vs. Stars, Tori replaced another competitor and proved that she could hold her own against both Champs and Stars. Unfortunately, she got purged alongside Lil Mama on Champs vs. Stars 2.

It was in War of the Worlds 2 that Tori again had her breakout moment. She found herself on the wrong side of the numbers and was thrown into elimination against competitors like Georgia and Jenny. She defeated the two in the iconic Hall Brawl elimination.

Undeterred by her near victory, Tori Deals returned for Total Madness. Determined to earn a red skull and secure her spot in the final, however, she got eliminated in the Asset Destruction round.

Tori Deals won The Challenge: Ride or Dies

The turning point in Tori Deal's Challenge career was The Challenge: Ride or Dies. This season proved to be her most triumphant as she partnered with Devin Walker, and together, they dominated the competition. Tori and Devin secured their place in the final by winning a mission and defeating Kailah and Sam in elimination.

In the epic final, Tori and Devin left no room for doubt, winning nearly every checkpoint and outperforming their competitors. In the last elimination, they overcame the formidable duo of Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio and Nany Gonzalez to emerge as the champions of The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

With her championship win, Tori Deal cemented her status as one of the most formidable and well-respected competitors in the history of Challenge. Now that she has her first championship title under her belt and her return to The Challenge USA on the horizon, fans are eager to see what she can bring to the table.

The Challenge: USA is set to premiere on August 10, 2023.