The Challenge USA: Complete list of Big Brother alums set to compete in season 2

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping clash of reality TV stars as The Challenge USA season 2 is set to hit the screens on August 10 at 10 pm ET. Building on the success of its previous season, this thrilling CBS show will once again pit some major players from Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race, and MTV's mainline Challenge series against each other.

The show is going to set off with 24 reality television stars vying for the ultimate title of champion and a heft grand prize of $500,000. The competition promises to be fiercer than ever before.

Let's take a look at the crop of nine contestants who will represent Big Brother and compete in this epic reality showdown.

Big Brother alums from Tyler Crispen to Monte Taylor are all set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

1) Tyler Crispen (Seasons 20 and 22)

Tyler Crispen, a popular and skilled competitor, is the only contestant this season to have played on two seasons of Big Brother. His stint on Big Brother season 20 led him to the finale, though he narrowly missed out on the grand prize. In Big Brother season 22, Tyler got sixth place after winning two Head of Households and Power of Vetos each.

2) Ameerah Jones (Season 24)

Despite having the shortest-lived Big Brother experience among the other contestants, Ameerah Jones has joined The Challenge for the upcoming season. Her political and social gameplay stood out, earning her an invitation to the show.

3) Alyssa Lopez (Season 23)

Alyssa Lopez returns for The Challenge USA season 2 as one of the three contestants from season 1. Her seventh-place finish in the first season was marked by two Power of Veto victories, and her involvement in a thrilling elimination round against the original Big Brother season 23 winner, Xavier Prather.

4) Josh Martinez (Season 19)

The winner of season 19, is the only Big Brother champion competing in The Challenge USA season 2. Winning the final Head of House and two other occasions, Josh secured his victory over Paul Abrahamian in a 5-4 vote. However, Josh's time on the show was filled with ups and downs.

5) Tiffany Mitchell (Season 23)

Tiffany Mitchell, credited with creating "The Cookout" alliance on Big Brother season 23, is back for The Challenge USA season 2. Although she didn't make it far in the first season, Tiffany's strategic acumen and "America's Favorite Houseguest" title make her a contender to watch.

6) Faysal Shafaat (Season 20)

Known as Fessy, Faysal was a dominant force during his time on the show. As a member of the "FOUTTE" alliance, he showcased his physical prowess by winning two Power of Veto competitions and one Head of Household. Additionally, Fessy is no stranger to The Challenge. He has participated in four seasons: Total Madness, Double Agents, Spies, Lies & Allies, and Ride or Dies.

7) Alyssa Snider (Season 24)

Representing the most recent season of Big Brother, Alyssa is all set to prove herself in The Challenge. During her time on the show, she employed her social skills to navigate through the house but was evicted before the final four.

8) Monte Taylor (Season 24)

Joining other season 24 alums, Monte proved to be a strong competitor during his time on the show. As the runner-up on finale night, Monte's three Head of Households and two Power of Vetos solidified his place in the top alliance, The Leftovers.

9) Paulie Calafiore (Season 18)

Paulie is all set to bring his old-school charm to The Challenge USA season 2. With two Head of Households and three Power of Vetos on the shows season 18, Paulie's gameplay was strong. He again reappeared in season 32.

Mark your calendars for August 10 at 10 pm ET only on CBS and get ready to witness the clash of reality TV titans on The Challenge USA Season 2.