The Challenge season 39: Who went home tonight? 

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on December 27, 2023. During the segment, fans see the cast compete in various challenges, and one player goes home.

As per the new format, the contestants compete in three levels: Control, Chaos, and Conquer. During Control, the cast competes together to earn money, and in level two, they compete to protect the money. However, during Conquer, one cast member goes up against Mercenary Laurel Stucky.

According to the new format, in each episode, one cast member would compete against a mercenary, and if they lost, they would be eliminated and lose the money they earned in the episode.

Fortunately for the season 39 cast members, Ravyn Rochelle competed against Stucky and won, which meant that nobody was eliminated and the pot remained the same.

The Challenge cast competed in a food challenge in season 39 episode 11

The Challenge season 39 (Battle for a New Champion) consists of a cast that has never taken home the prize. It meant that players who had previously won the title were not on the cast list.

However, this did not mean that they would not make an appearance, as in every episode, one mercenary (an alum of the show) would go up against the contestants during the elimination test, their only aim being to eliminate them.

In the latest episode, which aired on December 27, The Challenge season 39 contestants competed in the Banquet of Champions, an eating challenge. They competed in four teams of four players and were assigned a dining table.

The table contained four locked boxes, and the contestants had to eat whatever was in the boxes as fast as they could. It included brain soup, colon stew, spicy surprise, and boar snout and ear. Before they could feast upon the food, they had to run into a forest to find the combinations for their locks.

"In order to unlock the dinner box, you'll need a combination. Out there somewhere in the dark, are a series of signs with Champion-related trivia questions on them. Directly in front of each sign, two answer crates," host TJ told the contestants.

The host further told the contestants that the box with the right answer was significantly lighter than the wrong box but that it didn't matter because they'd have to carry the box they chose back until they collected three trunks with codes on them. The first team to complete the challenge was safe from elimination.

Ultimately, Ravyn Rochelle went up against Laurel Stucky during the elimination and secured her position as well as the prize money. As the episode aired, Laurel live-tweeted about the competition and noted that after what the season 39 cast member told her about the politics inside the house, she was "rooting for her to take those thighs and go crush lives."

She further commented on Ravyn's performance and noted that the contestant beat her "fair and square." She told the cast member to keep believing in herself and remember what they spoke about. The tweet was in response to Ravyn's tweet, who wrote:

"Real recognizes real @laurelstucky!!! still at a loss for words thank you for believing in me."

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly every Wednesday on MTV.