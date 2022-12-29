Who was eliminated from The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 12? History repeats itself as two contestants fight once again

MTV aired The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38, episode 12 on Wednesday, December 28 at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Nelson and Faysal found themselves in the zone against each other after The Challenge: Double Agents season 36. Faysal had won against Nelson in the past, making him leave the show in episode 4.

In the current season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Faysal's team lost the daily challenge, and the male members of his team were in danger of eviction. Chauncey won the draw and decided to save his friend Bananas with him. This eventually led to Nelson and Faysal facing direct elimination, going against each other.

In their "zone challenge," Faysal and Nelson had to free nine swords from chains and some dry walls. They were then supposed to place all of them in a given zone. Faysal could not get his strategy of pulling to work initially, giving Nelson the lead. Eventually, Nelson grew tired after pulling some of the swords, and Faysal quickly finished the challenge.

Once again, Nelson was sent home after a battle against Faysal. He was later explained that Nurys was not eliminated last week and was waiting for him to reach the finale to resurface. Now that both were eliminated, Nelson and Nurys were officially out of the game.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38, episode 12 spelled drama

MTV's description of the episode titled Ride or Dies: Frenemy of the State reads,

"One team realizes that they must come together to win. After losing his Ride or Die in the last elimination, one player feels vulnerable to danger while another player must count on their Ride or Die to keep him out of the Zone."

This week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Nelson spoke about missing his ride-or-die Nurys. Devin from team Moriah was concerned that they would lose another challenge, lowering their member count to 5. They have already lost 2 team players since the new "no ride-or-die challenge."

After an emergency meeting, they decided to give their best in the next challenge and play together. In the daily challenge, the contestants were asked to hold onto some chopper ropes and land in the given squares in the water to earn points. After that, they were supposed to swim to the dock.

Moriah and Faysal's team earned all the possible points (440 points), but Moriah's team had a lead of 2 seconds while swimming back to the dock. This helped them win the challenge, landing Faysal's team into an elimination for the first time.

Since a female was eliminated last week on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, a male player was supposed to be sent home this week. Everyone from Moriah's team was targeting Faysal. Tori decided to use her past relationship to convince Jordan not to eliminate Faysal for elimination. Tori was engaged to Jordan for a year before splitting in 2020.

Jordan was angry at Tori for influencing his decision and decided to vote for Faysal for direct elimination.

MTV airs new episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies season 38 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET. Each episode, usually an hour and a half long, is uploaded to the network's website one day after the television premiere.

