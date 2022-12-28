What time will The Challenge season 38 episode 12 air on MTV? Release date and more details explored

The Challenge season 38 episode 12, titled Ride or Dies: Frenemy of the State, will air on MTV this Wednesday, December 28, at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the episode on MTV’s website one day after the television premiere.

With just 14 contestants left in the race, the competition to win $1 million is more intense than ever. This week’s elimination will feature a task involving water and helicopters, as hinted by host TJ in a preview. After a women’s eviction week, one of the male contestants from any one of the two teams will be eliminated this time.

The current male members in Moriah’s team are Jordan, Horacio, and Devin, while the male members in Faysal’s team are Bananas, Chauncey, Faysal, and Nelson.

MTV's description of the upcoming episode reads as:

"One team understands that teamwork is necessary to win. While one player must rely on their Ride or Die to keep them out of the Zone, another player must depend on their Ride or Die after losing theirs in the previous elimination, making one person feel highly prone to danger."

What to expect from The Challenge season 38 episode 12?

Moriah and Faysal will be seen fighting each other on this week's episode of The Challenge. Two members of Moriah's team have already been eliminated after the "no ride-or-die" twist and now her team will be seen getting desperate for a win. In a promo, Moriah said that Faysal has made the game all about himself and that she can only trust Bananas at the moment.

Also, since Nurys got eliminated last week, Jordan and Tori will get into an argument about the latter targeting Nurys just because she was dating Jordan. Tori and Jordan were engaged for a year before breaking up in 2020 and now Jordan is dating Nurys. In the promo, Tori screamed at Jordan and asked him to "act like a man."

Recap of The Challenge season 38 episode 11

MTV's description of the episode read as:

"Nelson finds himself frustrated, powerless, and paranoid that he has no voice on his team. Nurys worries that her relationship with Jordan will alienate Tori and place a target on her back. TJ's challenge sends the players spinning out."

Last week on The Challenge, the cast participated in a trivia-based daily challenge while being attached to a spinning wheel, which would rotate for 30 seconds if given the wrong answer. Moriah's team scored 4 points while Faysal's team won 5 points. Kaycee did not recognize the puzzle of "Adam and Eve."

Nelson was angry at his team members for not telling him about their decision on elimination the previous week and confronted them. He tried his best to save his former ride-or-die Nurys from elimination but Tori was set on sending her home.

In the zone, Moriah picked the safe dagger and saved Nany with her. Amber once again found herself in the elimination round and was able to win against Nurys by snatching the ball from her, twice. Jordan was upset that Nurys was leaving and said that he would date her once he went home.

Nurys was later informed that she was involved in the game until her ex-ride-or-die Nelson was eliminated.

MTV airs fresh episodes of The Challenge every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes