"How dare you criticize someone for showing love": Amy Grant wedding controversy explained as fans defend Queen of Christian Pop

Contemporary Christian songwriter Amy Grant is being defended by the internet for announcing that she will be hosting a same-sex wedding for her niece. Grant shared the news in an interview with the Washington Post ahead of receiving the Kennedy Center Honors.

The singer has a massive fanbase from the LGBTQIA+ community and has shown her support for them on many occasions. She and her husband, country music star Vince Gill, mentioned that they will host the wedding on their farm, and it is to be the family's first bride and bride nuptials.

Grant (L) and Graham (R) (Image via Getty/Jared and JustFaith)

Conservative pastor Franklin Graham took to Twitter to share how upset he was about the news, claiming that it was unchristian-like to support the queer community. Netizens, however, have come to Grant's rescue. One user @SJhaoligirl defended Grant by calling her one of the most gracious women. She said:

"Oh, you did NOT just go after Amy Grant! How DARE you criticize someone for showing love? She is an amazing woman who has shown more grace and charity than you ever have. You don't get to judge her or anyone else. I believe that is made perfectly clear in your Bible."

SJ @SJhaoligirl @Franklin_Graham Oh, you did NOT just go after Amy Grant! How DARE you criticize someone for showing love? She is an amazing woman who has shown more grace and charity than you ever have. You don't get to judge her or anyone else. I believe that is made perfectly clear in your Bible.

Netizens support Amy Grant as pastor disses her decision to support the LGBTQIA+ community

The President of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Franklin Graham, posted a series of Tweets exclaiming how he finds Amy Grant's vocation to support the LGBT community to be false and unchristian-like.

Graham claimed that as people who follow God, it is important to "keep his commandments" and that God defines what sin is. He further stated that homosexuality is a sin, and therefore supporting the community is equally sinful. He even mentioned that he is sharing the truth because he cares. He said:

"For me, loving others also means caring about their souls & where they will spend eternity. It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God. The authority of God’s Word is something we can never compromise on."

Grant at the CMA awards (Image via Getty/John Shearer)

Graham received tonnes of support for his opinion, with people claiming that they would never listen to an Amy Grant track or even going so far as to say that if it was their niece, they would condone "such actions".

However, a majority of the Twitterverse stood in support of Amy Grant, calling her a Queen and appreciating her support towards the LGBTQIA+ community. They doubled down on homosexuality not being a sin and flooded Graham's Tweet with comments.

Trey Pearson @treypearson @Franklin_Graham It’s not a sin to be gay. Thank God for Amy Grant. @Franklin_Graham It’s not a sin to be gay. Thank God for Amy Grant.

A cold, hard reality. For more info, see “Testimony, Damaged” TheValuesVoter @TheValuesVoter To the Evangelical Christians who are also die-hard Republicans who have long supported the most wayward politicians but who now want to talk to America about the topic of marriage:



There’s something rather obvious that you don’t realize … To the Evangelical Christians who are also die-hard Republicans who have long supported the most wayward politicians but who now want to talk to America about the topic of marriage:There’s something rather obvious that you don’t realize … @Franklin_Graham The thing I don’t understand is how you and others don’t understand that once you spent six years supporting Donald Trump’s immorality, literally nobody will take anything you say about marriage - or sin - seriously.A cold, hard reality. For more info, see “Testimony, Damaged” twitter.com/thevaluesvoter… @Franklin_Graham The thing I don’t understand is how you and others don’t understand that once you spent six years supporting Donald Trump’s immorality, literally nobody will take anything you say about marriage - or sin - seriously.A cold, hard reality. For more info, see “Testimony, Damaged” twitter.com/thevaluesvoter…

Guru Guss 🧘🏻‍♂️ @GuruGuss @Franklin_Graham It annoys me how ‘Christian’s’ pick & chose from the bible on how they live their lives, but demand that everyone else must live by the whole Bible teachings… be careful your religion is showing, & not your relationship … @Franklin_Graham It annoys me how ‘Christian’s’ pick & chose from the bible on how they live their lives, but demand that everyone else must live by the whole Bible teachings… be careful your religion is showing, & not your relationship …

Jesus loved all people. Amy is just doing what Jesus would do. @Franklin_Graham I worked an Amy Grant tour. Amy is one of the kindest, most accepting people you could ever meet. She allowed a rough around the edges New Yorker into her organization and allowed me to be part of a fantastic tour.Jesus loved all people. Amy is just doing what Jesus would do. @Franklin_Graham I worked an Amy Grant tour. Amy is one of the kindest, most accepting people you could ever meet. She allowed a rough around the edges New Yorker into her organization and allowed me to be part of a fantastic tour.Jesus loved all people. Amy is just doing what Jesus would do.

Sharon Smith @PharmGirl622 @Franklin_Graham I don’t know what version of the Bible Mr Graham reads. My version only speaks about Loving God and others. It also does not address organized religion. It didn’t exist in the Bible Amazing how everyone believes what they do and want others to do. @Franklin_Graham I don’t know what version of the Bible Mr Graham reads. My version only speaks about Loving God and others. It also does not address organized religion. It didn’t exist in the Bible Amazing how everyone believes what they do and want others to do.

Matt Nightingale @mattnightingale 🏼 🏳️‍ @Franklin_Graham I love this so much. More and more people are waking up to God's inclusive, welcoming love for all people. My husband and I have devoted our lives to sharing the love of Christ with people who have been told they don't belong.🏳️‍ @Franklin_Graham I love this so much. More and more people are waking up to God's inclusive, welcoming love for all people. My husband and I have devoted our lives to sharing the love of Christ with people who have been told they don't belong. 🙏🏼❤️🏳️‍🌈

Lynne Eldridge MD @AboutLungCancer



“That’s why it’s so important to set a welcome table, because I was invited to a table where someone said, ‘Don’t be afraid. You’re loved.’” - Amy Grant @Franklin_Graham I’m grateful that Amy showed those who are LGBTQ they are totally worthy of Christ’s love.“That’s why it’s so important to set a welcome table, because I was invited to a table where someone said, ‘Don’t be afraid. You’re loved.’” - Amy Grant @Franklin_Graham I’m grateful that Amy showed those who are LGBTQ they are totally worthy of Christ’s love. “That’s why it’s so important to set a welcome table, because I was invited to a table where someone said, ‘Don’t be afraid. You’re loved.’” - Amy Grant

When Amy Grant's niece came out to her, she accepted the news and said that it was a gift to the whole family to widen their experience. The Queen of Christian Pop has been supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community long before her niece came out and her reasoning was simple: "love God and love each other."

