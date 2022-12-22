"How dare you criticize someone for showing love": Amy Grant wedding controversy explained as fans defend Queen of Christian Pop

Contemporary Christian songwriter Amy Grant is being defended by the internet for announcing that she will be hosting a same-sex wedding for her niece. Grant shared the news in an interview with the Washington Post ahead of receiving the Kennedy Center Honors.
The singer has a massive fanbase from the LGBTQIA+ community and has shown her support for them on many occasions. She and her husband, country music star Vince Gill, mentioned that they will host the wedding on their farm, and it is to be the family's first bride and bride nuptials.
Conservative pastor Franklin Graham took to Twitter to share how upset he was about the news, claiming that it was unchristian-like to support the queer community. Netizens, however, have come to Grant's rescue. One user @SJhaoligirl defended Grant by calling her one of the most gracious women. She said:
"Oh, you did NOT just go after Amy Grant! How DARE you criticize someone for showing love? She is an amazing woman who has shown more grace and charity than you ever have. You don't get to judge her or anyone else. I believe that is made perfectly clear in your Bible."
Netizens support Amy Grant as pastor disses her decision to support the LGBTQIA+ community
The President of Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Franklin Graham, posted a series of Tweets exclaiming how he finds Amy Grant's vocation to support the LGBT community to be false and unchristian-like.
Graham claimed that as people who follow God, it is important to "keep his commandments" and that God defines what sin is. He further stated that homosexuality is a sin, and therefore supporting the community is equally sinful. He even mentioned that he is sharing the truth because he cares. He said:
"For me, loving others also means caring about their souls & where they will spend eternity. It means loving people enough to tell them the truth from the Word of God. The authority of God’s Word is something we can never compromise on."
Graham received tonnes of support for his opinion, with people claiming that they would never listen to an Amy Grant track or even going so far as to say that if it was their niece, they would condone "such actions".
However, a majority of the Twitterverse stood in support of Amy Grant, calling her a Queen and appreciating her support towards the LGBTQIA+ community. They doubled down on homosexuality not being a sin and flooded Graham's Tweet with comments.
When Amy Grant's niece came out to her, she accepted the news and said that it was a gift to the whole family to widen their experience. The Queen of Christian Pop has been supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community long before her niece came out and her reasoning was simple: "love God and love each other."