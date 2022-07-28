What happened to Amy Grant? Queen of Christian Pop hospitalised after bike accident

On July 27, American singer-songwriter Amy Grant met with an accident while riding her bicycle at a Nashville Park.

Grant was cycling along the Harpeth Hills Golf Course with her friend when she crashed. The singer did not sustain any major injuries since she was wearing a helmet. After the accident, she was hospitalized at the Vanderbilt Medical Center’s emergency room to get her cuts and abrasions checked.

According to Nashville-based television station WKRN, the singer is now stable but is likely to be admitted as a precaution.

Amy Grant received the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor earlier this month

Amy Grant @amygrant #KCHonors “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.” - Amy tkc.co/Honors “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honor. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.” - Amy tkc.co/Honors #KCHonors https://t.co/E4pqFiaTYz

The news of Amy Grant's accident comes just days after she received the Kennedy Center Honor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Apart from Grant, the honorees include the Irish band U2, along with actor George Clooney and singer Gladys Knight.

Taking to Twitter, Amy Grant wrote:

“Through the years I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other. I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends and family. Thank you for widening the circle to include all of us.”

The singer recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of her 1997 album Behind The Eyes. She released the album’s 25th anniversary expanded edition, in a two-CD collection. The two CDs have 30 songs along with an eight-page booklet with pictures and stories about the creation of Behind The Eyes.

Who is Amy Grant? More about the American singer

Amy Grant, who is often referred as The Queen of Christian Pop, began her career in contemporary Christian music after she crossed over to pop music in the 1980s and 1990s. Throughout her career, Grant has achieved several accolades, including six Grammy Awards.

Grant made her debut when she was just a teenager, gaining fame in Christian music in the 1980s by creating hits like Father's Eyes, El Shaddai, and Angels. Her shift to pop songs also generated successful albums including Unguarded and Lead Me On.

In 1982, she won her first Grammy for Age to Age, followed by another Grammy in 1983 for Ageless Medley and two Grammys in 1984 for Angels and Unguarded, in the Best Gospel Performance category. In 1988, she won her fifth Grammy for Lead Me On, followed by Rock of Ages...Hymns and Faith in 2005.

She has also won 22 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. Grant’s album, Age to Age, was the first Christian album to achieve a platinum rating. In 2006, Amy Grant received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 1986, Grant’s duet song with Peter Cetera, The Next Time I Fall, peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 1991, she released her best-selling album Heart in Motion. The album sold five million copies in the US and produced her second No. 1 pop single Baby Baby alongside other hit singles including That's What Love Is For, Every Heartbeat and Good for Me.

Grant has also authored several books, including a memoir titled Mosaic: Pieces of My Life So Far. She also co-wrote a book based on the the popular Christmas song Breath of Heaven (Mary's Song).

