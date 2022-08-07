When did Amy Grant and Vince Gill get married? Country star pays emotional onstage tribute to injured wife

Vince Gill recently paid tribute to his wife Amy Grant during a performance. Grant met with a bicycle accident last month due to which she had to cancel her tours.

Vince is currently busy on a tour with the Eagles and the singer’s daughter Corinna Gill joined him while he was performing at the Ryman Auditorium on Thursday, August 4. Corinna came on stage for a duet on the song, When My Amy Prays, from her father’s 2019 album, Okie.

Corrina became emotional while performing, stating that she is like her father and sang “when my mama prays” instead of “when my Amy prays.” Following Grant’s accident, a post on her Instagram profile stated that she received treatment and was asked to stay at home for a full recovery.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s relationship timeline

Vince Gill and Amy Grant tied the knot in 2000. They first met in 1993 and were preparing to record a video for the title song of Grant’s 1994 record, House of Love.

Speaking about their first meeting, Grant said that she felt like she knew him instantly and was so moved by him as a human being that she hugged him when he was singing. Inspired by Grant, Gill wrote a song called Whenever You Come Around and during a show at the Ryman in 2015, he said,

“This is a song that was inspired by a smile that I saw for the first time on the face of a woman that I’d never met. That was Amy Grant back in 1993. I was so inspired, moved by the sight of that smile, that I came home and wrote this song. I had no idea that all these years later we’d wind up together, have kids. … Life’s funny.”

Although they developed feelings for each other, they were married at the time. They married in 2000 after divorcing their former partners. Grant’s children reportedly were not ready to get into a new family. Grant and Gill's daughter Corrina was born in March 2001.

Vince Gill and Amy Grant’s personal lives explored

Vince Gill and Amy Grant married after divorcing their respective partners (Image via Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Vince Gill first married Janis Oliver in 1980. The pair first met in Los Angeles and welcomed a daughter, Jenny, in 1982. They divorced in 1997.

Amy Grant, on the other hand, was married to Gary Chapman. They tied the knot in June 1982 and had three children. Grant and Chapman divorced in 1999 due to irreconcilable differences. Speaking about the divorce, Grant clarified that it was not because she had feelings for Vince. She said,

“Gary and I had a rocky road from day one. I think what was so hard – and this is (what) one of our counselors said – sometimes an innocent party can come into a situation, and they’re like a big spotlight. What they do is reveal, by comparison, the painful dynamics that are already in existence.”

Vince Gill is well-known as the frontman of the band Pure Prairie League during the 70s. He had a successful career as a solo artist, delivering 20 studio albums and 40 singles, and is a recipient of several accolades, including the Grammy Awards.

Amy Grant is mostly famous as “The Queen of Christian Pop” and has sold around 30 million albums. The singer is the recipient of six Grammy Awards and 22 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.

