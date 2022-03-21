What happened to Clarence Thomas? Support pours in as Supreme Court Justice is hospitalized

Justice Clarence Thomas was recently hospitalized, as confirmed by the Supreme Court on March 20. He was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. on March 18.

The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments on four cases. The court also said that Clarence plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments.

Reasons behind Justice Clarence Thomas’ hospitalization

Clarence has been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms and will remain absent for a few days. The court also issued a statement saying that he was taken to Sibley Memorial Hospital and diagnosed with an infection.

He is currently being treated with antibiotics, and his symptoms appear to be subsiding. Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said that he is resting and is expected to be released in a day or two.

The news comes a day before the Senate starts confirmation hearings for court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Thomas is the longest-serving member of the US Supreme Court and has served since 1991. Among the nine members of the Supreme Court, only 83-year-old Stephen Breyer is older than Clarence. Breyer has already announced his plans to retire at the end of the court’s current term later in 2022.

Justice Clarence Thomas’ role in the Supreme Court

Although Clarence is considered an influential figure in American law, he rarely spoke or asked questions in court. He broke a 10-year silence in 2016.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, he became more vocal and participated in oral arguments. He was nominated by President George HW Bush in 1991 and replaced Thurgood Marshall.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Washington DC-based federal judge Ms. Jackson on March 21. If confirmed. she would become the first Black woman to serve as a US Supreme Court justice.

Thomas is an advocate of natural law. Several writers and political scientists consider him to be the Court’s most conservative member.

