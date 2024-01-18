"Thank you CT": The Challenge fans celebrate Asaf Goren's elimination from Battle for a New Champion

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion aired its latest episode on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. During the segment, fans saw a contestant get eliminated after weeks of mercenaries being unable to send someone packing.

The latest episode featured Chris C.T. Tamburello competing as a mercenary. The MTV Legend chose Asaf Goren as his opponent and successfully eliminated the season 39 contestant. By winning the elimination task, C.T. secured himself $10,000.

The show's fans, who had eagerly been waiting for C.T.'s return to the show, took to social media to celebrate his win. More importantly, they cheered that Asaf was eliminated from the competition. One person, Alyssa Maltby, wrote on X:

"Thank you CT for sending Asaf home."

"Finally": The Challenge season 39 fans cheer as C.T. eliminates Asaf

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (season 39) aired its latest episode on Wednesday. During the segment, another mercenary appeared and, unlike some of the previous MTV legends, was able to send someone packing.

The only male members who were safe from elimination were Kyland and James. Horacio was already in danger after losing the mini-final. During deliberations, the initial vote was a tie at 6-6 against Ed and Emanuel. The season 39 cast had to revote, which didn't benefit anyone as the votes were tied by 5-5-1-1, a "double stalemate."

Since the cast couldn't decide who to send into elimination, it was up to the host, T.J. Lavin, to decide what to do. T.J. decided to let the mercenary pick his competitor and told him that he could pick anyone except James and Kyland.

C.T. asked Horacio what he had done to be in the elimination. The latter replied, "nothing," but added that The Challenge cast was threatened by him. C.T., who watched Rides or Dies, told Horacio that he seemed like a good kid who had a bad season.

"Well, guess what today, Kiddo, I'm going to give you the break I never had, all right?"

He saved Horacio and fiddled around for a bit. The alum noted that there was a lot of history with some of them. He jokingly asked Jay whether they should "run it back." He then admitted to not having any hard feelings towards his former opponent since he beat him "fair and square" in the 2020 season.

C.T. chose Asaf Goren as his opponent and assured him it was nothing personal. The contestants had to find a prime number and solve a math equation during the elimination challenge. C.T. beat the season 39 cast member and sent him packing. Although the rest of the cast was upset by his departure, fans celebrated C.T.'s win.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will return next week with another episode on MTV.