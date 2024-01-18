CT Tamburello net worth: How much wealth does The Challenge star have?

Chris CT Tamburello started his career with the 2000s hit reality show Real World: Paris. His gameplay and strategies then got him to feature in more than 15 seasons of The Challenge! His constant appearance on so many of The Challenge seasons made him an integral part of the franchise and made him return for The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion.

CT Tamburello was competitive and agile during gameplay, which made him win several challenges during the span of his The Challenge career. After all those accumulated wins, his net worth stands strong at $1.3 million and is expected to grow with his upcoming appearance on Battle for a New Champion.

Chris CT Tamburello's financial history with The Challenge

When CT Tamburello started with the Real World/Road Rules Challenge (1999), he secured the place of a runner-up, which earned him $11,000. His next big earning was Battle of Sexes (2003), which earned him $52,000, while Inferno II (2005) got him $10,000 from the team bank account.

He made $63,000 from Rivals II (2013) and Invasion of Champions (2017) saw him winning a whopping $112,000. He also earned $15,000 for finishing Dirty 30 (2017) in third place.

His major win came when he became the champion of the War of Worlds 2 (2019), which got him $250,000. All his earnings totaled came to $513,000. His final two wins were a game changer with Double Agents (2020) making him $450,000 as he won the final mission, and Spies, Lies, and Allies (2021), making him $400,000 with a repeat win in the final mission.

This brought his combined total to $13,63,000, which is only the total of the money he won, minus the growth of his investments.

CT could've won even more if he wasn't disqualified from some seasons of The Challenge.

He was disqualified from The Duel (2006) for wrongly unhooking the flag in a challenge, was disqualified from Inferno 3 (2007) and The Duel II (2009) for his fights with his castmates, and from Battle of Exes II (2015) because his teammate, the late Diem Brown,got sick.

Chris CT Tamburello's participation in season 2 of the Peacock's spy/reality show The Traitors

Season 2 of The Traitor, which premiered on January 3, came after the intrigue season 1 created with its gripping storyline. CT Tamburello already seems like a strong contestant on the show that is hosted by thriller/mystery artist Alan Cumming.

His co-contestants from The Challenge are Trishelle Canatella, and Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, apart from contestants from famous franchises like Survivor, Big Brother, and Real Housewives.

In an interview with People, CT Tamburello had expressed excitement over his role before the show saying, "We're in a house with people our age, finally." he also felt that The Challenge contestants had an edge over the other contestants because of their rough experiences on the survival show.

"I feel like The Challenge is like Big Brother and Survivor and Fear Factor and any other competition show throw it in there too. And it's all in one. When someone says they come from Survivor or Big Brother or something like that, I feel like, oh yeah, I kind of did that. But they can't say the opposite," he said.

The Traitors is a show that seems like the game 'Among Us', where imposters infiltrate the civilians and murder them when no one's watching. The civilians have to classify and eliminate prospective imposters and emerge victorious to win the prize money.

The imposters try to manipulate the group into voting out civilians in an order to win the game.