Where to watch The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion episode 14? Streaming platforms explored

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion is the 39th season of one of MTV's longest-running reality television competition shows. It aired its 14th episode on Wednesday, January 17, 2023. For those with cable TV access, the episode can be viewed by directly tuning in to MTV.com.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion isn't available on any other streaming platform such as Paramount or Peacock as of now, but viewers can watch the episode via direct television platforms like FuboTV, Sling, and DirecTV. All three come with a free trial which allows viewers to make sure that the platform service is suited to their needs before investing in subscription charges.

In the latest episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, the season's Chaos segment progressed. Chris C.T. Tamburello was the only confirmed veteran mercenary who was yet to reveal his identity. There are still alliances in danger of disintegrating, and a thrilling mini-final is on the cards.

What happened in The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion episode 13?

In the last episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Horacio's hesitation to participate in a social game ultimately cost him when the explosive Getting Tanked challenge was won by the Berna, Corey, Ed, and Olivia quartet.

Unbeknownst to Horacio, Asaf and Michele were deliberately undermining him throughout the task. Horacio was nominated for the Arena during the winners' deliberations, and Olivia did not speak out in favor of him.

As the episode progressed, Jay focused on Olivia, who seemed satisfied to allow herself to believe that Horacio had abandoned her, while Kyland, Colleen, and Ravyn frantically presented an opposing coalition to the formidable squad led by Jay and Michele.

At the club night, when Jay was trying to steer Olivia in the opposite direction and Nurys was trying to convince her that Horacio still had her back, their feud finally came to a climax. Horacio made an effort to reconcile with Olivia, but his efforts were insufficient and delayed.

Ultimately Nurys' act of being afraid prevented Jay from being eliminated. Understandably, she found it difficult to decide between Kyland and Jay. Kyland's side lost because of her burn vote, which she cast in an attempt to avoid having to make a choice.

Colleen would have shouted Jay's name as well if Nurys had. However, Colleen was reluctant to break up her previous partnership until the new one was well-established.

Brad Fiorenza emerged at elimination and pulled Kyland's name. But from the first instant of the elimination round, Kyland had him beaten. It came down to fitness, and Kyland climbed the tower far more quickly than Brad did the entire way. Once more, the $10,000 was preserved and no challenger was eliminated.

What is The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion all about?

Battle for a New Champion is the thirty-ninth installment of The Challenge series. This season pits 24 players, who have never won before on the show, against each other for their first-ever championship.

During their trials and tribulations, the contestants will encounter several Challenge champions in unexpected eliminations along the route, but the champions won't gain a spot in the competition. Filming for the latest season was completed sometime in June and July 2023, according to MTV.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on Wednesdays on MTV at 8 PM ET.