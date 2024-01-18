The Challenge season 39: Who went home tonight?

The Challenge season 39 aired a new episode on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The segment saw the return of a much-awaited MTV veteran Chris C.T. Tamburello, who appeared as a mercenary.

The five-time champion competed against Asaf Goren and sent him packing. Since the cast members were unable to decide on who to send into the elimination pit alongside Horacio, C.T. could pick any of the male cast members to compete against. The only exceptions were James and Kyland since they won the previous challenge.

The MTV vet fiddled with the idea of picking Jay Starret and asked him if they should "run it back" after Jay eliminated him from the MTV show in 2020. However, he picked Asaf Goren as he didn't know him as well as he knew the rest of the cast.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

Wednesday's episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (season 39) saw fan-favorite C.T. Tamburello return to the MTV show. During the segment, C.T. competed against Asaf Goren in a math challenge. By defeating the cast member, C.T. took home $10,000 as part of the new format.

Ahead of the elimination challenge, Asaf noted that it would be a "pleasure to go against a champ." He told the cameras he was excited to compete against the "best of all time."

"How many times in life do we have the chance to go against the best of all time? CT is the champ of champs, I'm the new generation in this game. Two fathers fighting for their families right now."

After his elimination from The Challenge season 39, Asaf spoke to The Messenger about his time on the reality show. He stated that C.T. looked at him like he was a "double cheeseburger with fries on the side."

The contestant knew that C.T. was going to pick him and wished that he had jumped into the arena and volunteered. He noted that he was happy to have competed against C.T. He added that he would have preferred that it was a physical challenge.

"If I am going to break something, at least it is going to be going against C.T. It was kind of boring."

The season 39 contestant noted that they were in the arena for over "two hours". Neither of them was able to solve the equation and the production crew kept changing it because they couldn't figure it out.

Asaf Goren added that, unlike other elimination challenges, the cast wasn't allowed to help him. He further chimed in about his relationship with Jay Starret and said that he was "literally" his best friend.

He called the cast member his family and noted that they had been making music together for over a year since Asaf moved to Los Angeles with his wife. He noted that it was a good thing that nobody in The Challenge season 39 knew they were good friends.

