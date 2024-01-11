The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 - Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The latest episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 was released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. It saw veteran Brad Fiorenza locking horns with contestant Kyland Young. Meanwhile, the previous episode saw the elimination of seasoned challenger Cara Maria Sorbello.

While the MTV show airs on the channel every Wednesday, viewers can stream the latest episodes on Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Multiple reality TV stars are taken to exotic locales where they compete in physical tasks with the ultimate motive to win the cash prize.

According to MTV's official website, the synopsis of the show reads:

“In the ruthless world of The Challenge, this newest group of non-champion, next-gen players must work together to win the grand prize -- but it’s still anyone’s game.”

Chaos continues as a new alliance threatens to shift the power dynamics each week as players strive hard to survive the elimination rounds.

Where to follow the cast of The Challenge 39 on Instagram?

1) Berna Canbeldek

Instagram handle: @bernacanbeldekofficial

Berna Canbeldek has a fierce attitude and a bold personality. She is known for her stint in Survivor: Turkey 8 and is a boxing champion who has competed on Spies, Lies & Allies.

2) Colleen Schneider

Instagram handle: @colleenschneider_

Colleen Schneider rose to fame for her alleged manipulation tactics on The Mole Germany. Armed with a master's degree in psychology, she previously competed on the show's Ride or Dies before returning this season.

3) Michele Fitzgerald

Instagram handle: @mich_fitz

Michele Fitzgerald initially entered the Survivor scene as a young bartender on the Beauty Tribe. Her Survivor journey includes a victory on Survivor: Koh Rong and reaching the final as a runner-up on Survivor: Winners at War. The New Jersey native is known for dominating challenging tasks with brute force.

4) Moriah Jadea

Instagram handle: @moriahjadea

Known for her natural athletic ability and charisma, Moriah previously appeared on the show's Ride or Dies series. With a confident demeanor and bold personality, she is competing this time with sheer determination to dominate the gameplay.

5) Nurys Mateo

Instagram handle: @nuryskmateo

Nurys Mateo is a veteran of two dating shows, Are You the One? Season 6 and Ex on the Beach. A model by profession, the Portland native is also an athlete and a social media influencer.

6) Olivia Kaiser

Instagram handle: @oliviaannkaiser

The winner of Love Island USA 3, Olivia Kaiser, is a 30-year-old business owner. Originally hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, she previously competed on Ride or Dies and has returned to The Challenge intending to win.

7) Ravyn Rochelle

Instagram handle: @itsravyn

Ravyn Rochelle from The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion (Image via Instagram: @itsravyn)

Ravyn is a social media influencer and actress from Los Angeles, California. This The Challenge contestant has made her mark in the entertainment industry with appearances in various movies and series. She is credited for her roles in TV shows like Good Intentions, Be Someone, and Seal of Desire.

8) Zara Zoffany

Instagram handle: @zarazoffany

A finalist of The Challenge UK, Zara Zoffany also participated as a contestant in the World Championship season. She is known for her stint in The Royal World.

9) Melissa Reeves

Instagram handle: @djmelreeves

Melissa Reeves was a finalist in the show's Total Madness series and has since then competed in Vendettas and Final Reckoning. Melissa is also known for appearing on Ex on the Beach UK 2.

10) Tula Fazakerley

Instagram handle: @bigtfaz

A wig maker by profession, Tula is known for her long association with The Challenge franchise. Known by the moniker Big T, she also appeared in 2019's Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands.

11) Jessica Brody

Instagram: @jessica_brody

The reality TV star is best known for her appearances on The Bachelor Australia season 7 and The Bachelor in Paradise Australia 3. An avid book reader, Jessica was defeated by Tula on The Challenge.

12) Asaf Goren

Instagram handle: @asafgoren1

Known for his participation in Battle for a New Champion, Asaf, born on September 1, 1991, in Tel Aviv, Israel, has garnered a substantial following. He is also credited for showing off his talents on shows including So You Think You Can Dance 12, Are You the One? Second Chances, Celebrity Big Brother Israel 3, and Celebrity Ninja Warrior Israel.

13) Corey Lay

Instagram handle: @coreylay

Corey, the emerging reality TV star was born in Seattle, Washington in 1990. He is known for making appearances on TV shows like Spies, Lies & Allies, and 12 Dates of Christmas.

14) Ed Eason

Instagram handle: @ed610

The Pennsylvania native competed in the inaugural season of Netflix's competition series, The Circle. With an Ivy League degree in engineering, Ed is also credited for his association with Spies, Lies & Allies.

15) Emanuel Neagu

Instagram handle: @emanuel.neagu

A runner-up of Survivor: Romania, Emanuel is known for his brute strength. A dancer and choreographer by profession, it is his fearless nature and fun energy that makes him one of the fan favorites.

16) Horacio Gutiérrez

Instagram handle: @horaciogutierrezjr

Hailing from Texas, Horacio previously appeared in TV shows like Exatlón Estados Unidos 5. He teamed up with Olivia on Ride or Dies and has now returned to Battle for a New Champion to redeem his chance at winning.

17) James Lock

Instagram handle: @jameslock__

James' earlier television credits include appearances on shows like The Only Way Is Essex 24 and Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK 2. Hailing from London, he has since competed in The Challenge's UK version and has made a comeback this time for another shot at redemption

18) Justin Starrett

Instagram handle: @jqskim

Television celebrity Justin Starrett gained prominence for competing on Survivor: Millennials Vs. Gen X. He has also appeared on Total Madness, Double Agents, and Ride or Dies.

19) Kyland Young

Instagram handle: @kylandyoung

Kyland Young from San Bernardino, California, has a history in competitive reality TV. His game strength catapulted him to reach the final four of Big Brother season 23. Participating in competitions and winning tasks has helped him amass a significant fan following on social media.

20) Callum Izzard

Instagram handle: @callumalexandre

Callum possesses the willpower and strength to take on the challenges of the smash-hit reality TV show. He is also known for his stint in the Ibiza Weekender 7.

21) Ciarran Stott

Instagram handle: @ciarranstott

The winner of The Bachelorette Australian season 5, Ciarran has appeared on The Bachelor In Paradise. He aims to win again this time and claim the grand prize.

22) Hughie Maughan

Instagram handle: @hughiemaughanofficial

Born in Ireland, Hughie gained prominence as a reality star after securing the runner-up position on the seventeenth series of the UK's Big Brother.

23) Chauncey Palmer

Instagram handle: @c.palmerofficial

Hailing from Massachusetts, Chauncey is a personal trainer and social media influencer. A certified transformation specialist, he has dedicated his life to fitness. Chauncey has previously appeared on The Challenge: Ride or Dies series.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT.