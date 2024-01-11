The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 - Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The latest episode of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 was released on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. It saw veteran Brad Fiorenza locking horns with contestant Kyland Young. Meanwhile, the previous episode saw the elimination of seasoned challenger Cara Maria Sorbello.
While the MTV show airs on the channel every Wednesday, viewers can stream the latest episodes on Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Multiple reality TV stars are taken to exotic locales where they compete in physical tasks with the ultimate motive to win the cash prize.
According to MTV's official website, the synopsis of the show reads:
“In the ruthless world of The Challenge, this newest group of non-champion, next-gen players must work together to win the grand prize -- but it’s still anyone’s game.”
Chaos continues as a new alliance threatens to shift the power dynamics each week as players strive hard to survive the elimination rounds.
Where to follow the cast of The Challenge 39 on Instagram?
1) Berna Canbeldek
Instagram handle: @bernacanbeldekofficial
Berna Canbeldek has a fierce attitude and a bold personality. She is known for her stint in Survivor: Turkey 8 and is a boxing champion who has competed on Spies, Lies & Allies.
2) Colleen Schneider
Instagram handle: @colleenschneider_
Colleen Schneider rose to fame for her alleged manipulation tactics on The Mole Germany. Armed with a master's degree in psychology, she previously competed on the show's Ride or Dies before returning this season.
3) Michele Fitzgerald
Instagram handle: @mich_fitz
Michele Fitzgerald initially entered the Survivor scene as a young bartender on the Beauty Tribe. Her Survivor journey includes a victory on Survivor: Koh Rong and reaching the final as a runner-up on Survivor: Winners at War. The New Jersey native is known for dominating challenging tasks with brute force.
4) Moriah Jadea
Instagram handle: @moriahjadea
Known for her natural athletic ability and charisma, Moriah previously appeared on the show's Ride or Dies series. With a confident demeanor and bold personality, she is competing this time with sheer determination to dominate the gameplay.
5) Nurys Mateo
Instagram handle: @nuryskmateo
Nurys Mateo is a veteran of two dating shows, Are You the One? Season 6 and Ex on the Beach. A model by profession, the Portland native is also an athlete and a social media influencer.
6) Olivia Kaiser
Instagram handle: @oliviaannkaiser
The winner of Love Island USA 3, Olivia Kaiser, is a 30-year-old business owner. Originally hailing from Anchorage, Alaska, she previously competed on Ride or Dies and has returned to The Challenge intending to win.
7) Ravyn Rochelle
Instagram handle: @itsravyn
Ravyn is a social media influencer and actress from Los Angeles, California. This The Challenge contestant has made her mark in the entertainment industry with appearances in various movies and series. She is credited for her roles in TV shows like Good Intentions, Be Someone, and Seal of Desire.
8) Zara Zoffany
Instagram handle: @zarazoffany
A finalist of The Challenge UK, Zara Zoffany also participated as a contestant in the World Championship season. She is known for her stint in The Royal World.
9) Melissa Reeves
Instagram handle: @djmelreeves
Melissa Reeves was a finalist in the show's Total Madness series and has since then competed in Vendettas and Final Reckoning. Melissa is also known for appearing on Ex on the Beach UK 2.
10) Tula Fazakerley
Instagram handle: @bigtfaz
A wig maker by profession, Tula is known for her long association with The Challenge franchise. Known by the moniker Big T, she also appeared in 2019's Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands.
11) Jessica Brody
Instagram: @jessica_brody
The reality TV star is best known for her appearances on The Bachelor Australia season 7 and The Bachelor in Paradise Australia 3. An avid book reader, Jessica was defeated by Tula on The Challenge.
12) Asaf Goren
Instagram handle: @asafgoren1
Known for his participation in Battle for a New Champion, Asaf, born on September 1, 1991, in Tel Aviv, Israel, has garnered a substantial following. He is also credited for showing off his talents on shows including So You Think You Can Dance 12, Are You the One? Second Chances, Celebrity Big Brother Israel 3, and Celebrity Ninja Warrior Israel.
13) Corey Lay
Instagram handle: @coreylay
Corey, the emerging reality TV star was born in Seattle, Washington in 1990. He is known for making appearances on TV shows like Spies, Lies & Allies, and 12 Dates of Christmas.
14) Ed Eason
Instagram handle: @ed610
The Pennsylvania native competed in the inaugural season of Netflix's competition series, The Circle. With an Ivy League degree in engineering, Ed is also credited for his association with Spies, Lies & Allies.
15) Emanuel Neagu
Instagram handle: @emanuel.neagu
A runner-up of Survivor: Romania, Emanuel is known for his brute strength. A dancer and choreographer by profession, it is his fearless nature and fun energy that makes him one of the fan favorites.
16) Horacio Gutiérrez
Instagram handle: @horaciogutierrezjr
Hailing from Texas, Horacio previously appeared in TV shows like Exatlón Estados Unidos 5. He teamed up with Olivia on Ride or Dies and has now returned to Battle for a New Champion to redeem his chance at winning.
17) James Lock
Instagram handle: @jameslock__
James' earlier television credits include appearances on shows like The Only Way Is Essex 24 and Celebrity Ex on the Beach UK 2. Hailing from London, he has since competed in The Challenge's UK version and has made a comeback this time for another shot at redemption
18) Justin Starrett
Instagram handle: @jqskim
Television celebrity Justin Starrett gained prominence for competing on Survivor: Millennials Vs. Gen X. He has also appeared on Total Madness, Double Agents, and Ride or Dies.
19) Kyland Young
Instagram handle: @kylandyoung
Kyland Young from San Bernardino, California, has a history in competitive reality TV. His game strength catapulted him to reach the final four of Big Brother season 23. Participating in competitions and winning tasks has helped him amass a significant fan following on social media.
20) Callum Izzard
Instagram handle: @callumalexandre
Callum possesses the willpower and strength to take on the challenges of the smash-hit reality TV show. He is also known for his stint in the Ibiza Weekender 7.
21) Ciarran Stott
Instagram handle: @ciarranstott
The winner of The Bachelorette Australian season 5, Ciarran has appeared on The Bachelor In Paradise. He aims to win again this time and claim the grand prize.
22) Hughie Maughan
Instagram handle: @hughiemaughanofficial
Born in Ireland, Hughie gained prominence as a reality star after securing the runner-up position on the seventeenth series of the UK's Big Brother.
23) Chauncey Palmer
Instagram handle: @c.palmerofficial
Hailing from Massachusetts, Chauncey is a personal trainer and social media influencer. A certified transformation specialist, he has dedicated his life to fitness. Chauncey has previously appeared on The Challenge: Ride or Dies series.
The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT. Interested viewers can stream the show on services including Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.