How old is Michele Fitzgerald? Former Survivor winner set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2

The Challenge USA will return with a brand new season on August 10, 2023. The upcoming season will feature a new set of reality stars from CBS shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, and Amazing Race as they go up against some of the greatest MTV Challenge legends.

One of the contestants set to compete in the upcoming season is 33-year-old travel consultant Michele Fitzgerald. Michele previously competed and won Survivor season 32, which aired in 2016.

The upcoming season's press release reads:

"The 18 CBS reality titans from BIG BROTHER, SURVIVOR and THE AMAZING RACE are shocked to learn that they will be competing amongst six legendary veterans from MTV’s THE CHALLENGE, and host TJ Lavin introduces a new twist that will put multiple players at risk at the first elimination, on part one of the two-part THE CHALLENGE: USA premiere."

Michele Fitzgerald currently works as Business Development Manager at Palace Resorts

Michele Fitzgerald is one of the 24 contestants set to compete in The Challenge USA season 2. The former Survivor champion is a graduate of Montclair State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication and Media Studies.

Before appearing on television, she worked various jobs and started her career as a Public Relations Specialist at her alma mater. She then worked as an Education and Outreach Intern at Rock the Earth before working as a Food server at Nonna's Citi Cucina for two years in New Jersey, followed by working as a Travel Consultant at Liberty Travel from 2014 to 2016.

In February 2016, she competed in Survivor season 32, also known as Kaoh Rong. During her time on the show, her social game was strong, which helped her secure a place in the majority alliance after the tribe merge. She ultimately won the juror's vote 5-2-0 and returned to the CBS show Winners at War.

She is the only Survivor winner to have played multiple seasons and not been voted out, aside from Jenna Morasca, who had to quit All-Stars due to a family emergency.

However, her victory didn't come without controversy since she received only three more votes than the runner-up contestant, Aubry. Also, using the money that she won, The Challenge USA season 2 contestant was able to make the remaining payments for her car.

After her time on the CBS show, she started working as a Tour Consultant at EF Education First, followed by her role as a Business Development Manager at Palace Resorts in New York City, where she currently works.

The upcoming season will not be the Sole Survivor's first time on The Challenge, as she previously competed in The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies in 2021, followed by competing in season 38, also known as Ride or Dies, in 2022, along with her ex-boyfriend Jay Starrett.

Michaela Bradshaw, Cassidy Clark, Chanelle Howell, Sabastian Noel, Chris Underwood, and Desi Williams are among the other Survivor alums set to compete on The Challenge USA season 2.

Tune in on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Challenge USA season 2 on CBS.