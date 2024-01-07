The veteran reality TV show Survivor on CBS is returning with its 46th season. The series entails a group of players braving the battle of survival in an exotic yet remote location. With only minimal tools, the contestants had to compete to find food and shelter equipment. The players strive hard to face challenging tasks and survive until the end to bag the ultimate grand prize.

As the CBS’ hit reality television show is nearing its 46th season, the spotlight has been shed on the past winners of the series in appreciation of their courage. While anticipation has risen for the upcoming season’s contestants, Survivor 46 will be released in February 2024.

Ahead of the show's premiere, here's a look at all the past winners of the hit reality television series.

Survivor Winners List: From 2000 to 2023

Season 1: Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch defeated Kelly Wiglesworth in Survivor: Borneo and has since appeared in All-Stars.

Season 2: Tina Wesson

Tina Wesson defeated Colby Donaldson in Survivor: The Australian Outback and has since appeared in All-Stars and Blood Vs Water.

Season 3: Ethan Zohn

Ethan Zohn defeated Kim Johnson in Survivor: Africa and has since appeared in All-Stars and Winners At War.

Season 4: Vecepia Towery

Vecepia Towery defeated Neleh Dennis in Survivor: Marquesas.

Season 5: Brian Heidik

Brian Heidik defeated Clay Jordan in Survivor: Thailand.

Season 6: Jenna Morasca

Jenna Morasca defeated Matthew Von Ertfelda in Survivor: The Amazon and has since appeared in All-Stars.

Season 7, 20: Sandra Diaz-Twine

Sandra Diaz-Twine is a two-time winner who defeated Lillian Morris in Survivor: Pearl Islands and beat Parvati Shallow and Russell Hantz in Heroes Vs Villains. She has since appeared in Game Changers and Winners At War. Recently, she has also participated in The Traitors series.

Season 8: Amber Brkich

Amber Brkich defeated Rob Marino in Survivor: All-Stars, who would later become her husband. The couple are now proud parents to four daughters: Lucia, Carina, Isabetta, and Adelina.

Season 9: Chris Daugherty

Chris Daugherty defeated Twila Tanner in Survivor: Vanuatu.

Season 10: Tom Westman

Tom Westman defeated Katie Gallagher in Survivor: Palau and has since appeared in Heroes Vs Villains.

Danni Boatwright defeated Stephenie LaGrossa in Survivor: Guatemala and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 12: Aras Baskauskas

Aras Baskauskas defeated Danielle DiLorenzo in Survivor: Panama and has since appeared in Blood Vs Water.

Season 13: Yul Kwon

Yul Kwon defeated Ozzy Lusth and Becky Lee in Survivor: Cook Islands and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 14: Earl Cole

Earl Cole defeated Cassandra Franklin and Dreamz Herd in Survivor: Fiji.

Season 15: Todd Herzog

Todd Herzog defeated Courtney Yates and Amanda Kimmel in Survivor: China.

Season 16: Parvati Shallow

Parvati Shallow defeated Amanda Kimmel in Survivor: Micronesia and has since appeared in Cook Islands, Heroes Vs Villains, and Winners At War.

Season 17: Bob Crowley

Bob Crowley defeated Susie Smith and Sugar Kiper in Survivor: Gabon.

Season 18: JT Thomas

JT Thomas defeated Stephen Fishbach in Survivor: Tocantins and has since appeared in Heroes Vs Villains and Game Changers.

Season 19: Natalie White

Natalie White defeated Russell Hantz and Mick Trimming in Survivor: Samoa.

Season 21: Jud 'Fabio' Birza

Jud Fabio Birza defeated Chase Rice and Sash Lenahan in Survivor: Nicaragua.

Season 22: Rob Marino

Rob Marino defeated Phillip Sheppard and Natalie Tenerelli in Survivor: Redemption Island and has also appeared in Marquesas, All-Stars, Heroes vs. Villains, and Winners at War.

Season 23: Sophie Clarke

Sophie Clarke defeated Coach Wade and Albert Destrade in Survivor: South Pacific and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 24: Kim Spradlin

Kim Spradlin defeated Chelsea Meissner and Sabrina Thompson in Survivor: One World and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 25: Denise Stapley

Denise Stapley defeated Michael Skupin and Lisa Whelchel in the Survivor: Philippines and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 26: John Cochran

John Cochran defeated Dawn Meehan and Sherri Biethman in Survivor: Caramoan. However, he first made his debut in Survivor 23.

Season 27: Tyson Apostol

Tyson Apostol competed twice in seasons 18 and 20 before being crowned the winner of Blood Vs Water. The reality TV legend returned in a comeback on the show Winners At War.

Season 28, 40: Tony Vlachos

Tony Vlachos defeated Woo Hwang in Survivor: Cagayan and beat Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald in Winners At War. He also competed during Game Changers.

Season 29: Natalie Anderson

Natalie Anderson defeated Jaclyn Schultz and Missy Payne in Survivor: San Juan del Sur and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 30: Mike Holloway

Mike Holloway defeated Will Sim II and Carolyn Rivera in Worlds Apart.

Season 31: Jeremy Collins

Jeremy Collins defeated Spencer Bledsoe and Tasha Fox in Survivor: Cambodia, but he initially debuted on the show in San Juan del Sur. Jeremy also competed during Winners At War.

Season 32: Michele Fitzgerald

Michele Fitzgerald defeated Aubry Bracco and Tai Trang in Survivor: Koh Rong and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 33: Adam Klein

Adam Klein defeated Hannah Shapiro and Ken McNickle in Millennials Vs. Gen X has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 34: Sarah Lacina

Sarah Lacina first appeared in season 28 before defeating Brad Culpepper and Troyzan Robertson in Games Changers. She made a comeback again in Winners At War.

Season 35: Ben Driebergen

Ben Driebergen defeated Chrissy Hofbeck and Ryan Ulrich in Survivor Heroes Vs. Healers Vs. Hustlers and has since appeared in Winners At War.

Season 36: Wendell Holland

Wendell Holland defeated Domenick Abbate and Laurel Johnson in Survivor: Ghost Island before returning to Winners At War.

Season 37: Nick Wilson

Nick Wilson defeated Mike White and Angelina Keeley in Survivor: David vs. Goland and made a comeback in Winners At War.

Season 38: Chris Underwood

Chris Underwood defeated Gavin Whitson and Julie Rosenberg in Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

Season 39: Tommy Sheehan

Tommy Sheehan defeated Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman in Survivor: Island of the Idols.

Season 41: Erika Casupanan

Erika Casupanan defeated Deshawn Radden and Xander Hasting.

Season 42: Maryanne Oketch

Maryanne Oketch defeated Mike Turner and Romeo Escobar.

Season 43: Mike Gabler

Mike Gabler defeated Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight.

Season 44: Yamil Arocho

Yamil Arocho defeated Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger.

Season 45: Dee Valladares

Dee Valladares defeated Austin Li Coon and Jake O’Kane

Viewers can watch Survivor season 46 on CBS weekly every Wednesday at 8 pm ET from February 28, 2024 onwards.