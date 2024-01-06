Where was Survivor 46 filmed? Location and more details explored

The veteran reality TV show Survivor on CBS is returning with its 46th season. The series entails a group of players braving the battle of survival in an exotic yet remote location. With only minimal tools, the contestants had to compete to find food and shelter equipment. The players strive hard to face challenging tasks and survive until the end to bag the ultimate grand prize.

It was while announcing the spring lineup of CBS, the makers unveiled the premiere date of Survivor 46. Set to arrive on Wednesday, February 28, the upcoming season is sure to keep viewers hooked with interesting tasks and new twists. Ahead of the release of Survivor 46, here we have curated everything that you need to know.

Where was Survivor 46 filmed?

The 46th season of Survivor was filmed over 26 days in the Mamanuca Island of Fiji. Filled with azure water and clean beaches, the views of Fiji add an enticing visual touch to the show.

Notably, the popular reality television series has previously been filmed in a variety of exotic locales across the globe, such as the Philippines' Palaui Island, China's Mount Lu West Sea, Kenya's Shaba National Reserve, and Panama's Pearl Islands.

But ever since the premiere of Survivor: Millennials Vs Gen X, the show hasn’t changed its shooting location in the South Pacific locale.

Survivor 46 release date and time

The premiere episode of Survivor 46 is set to air on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Though the makers have yet to announce the finale date of the series, it is likely to run for approximately 13 weeks. Fans can expect the reality show to crown its ultimate sole survivor of the season sometime in May 2024.

Where to watch Survivor 46?

Viewers can watch the new episodes of the 46th season exclusively on CBS. Besides this, the series is also available to stream on Paramount+ and a series of non-cable platforms. For Paramount+ subscribers, there are two modes of watching the new episodes. Those with a Paramount+ account subscription to SHOWTIME can watch the series both live and on demand.

But when it comes to viewers with Paramount+ Essential accounts, they can stream the series on-demand only, which is a day following the airing of the original episodes on television.

In addition to this, it isn’t necessary to own an active CBS cable subscription to find out who will lift the winner’s trophy this time. Other streaming platforms including FuboTV and DirecTV Stream will also air Survivor 46.

Who won Survivor 45?

Dee Valladares was crowned the ultimate winner of Survivor season 45. The 26-year-old entrepreneur was born in Cuba but moved to Florida, Miami when she was young.

Along with Valladares, players Austin Li Coon, Jake O’Kane, Katurah Topps, and Julie Alley were in the final five of the reality competition show. The winner of Survivor season 45 won a whopping grand prize of $1 million in the finale episode that aired on Wednesday, December 20.

The previous episodes of this season had a 90-minute run time, unlike the dramatic finale, which was three hours long. The final five participated in several challenges to win the victory trophy, including securing immunity. However, the eventual winner was decided through a voting process by the tribal jury formed by eliminated players of the show.

Airing from September 27, Survivor 45 was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. Likewise, those interested can watch the upcoming season on CBS or Paramount+ weekly every Wednesday at 8 pm ET from February 28 onwards.