Where to watch Survivor 45 Finale? Streaming platforms explored

Survivor 45 has crowned its winner, and viewers can exclusively watch the season finale on CBS. The sole survivor was announced on Wednesday, December 20, in a three-hour episode featuring exciting tasks and dramatic voting sessions. Survivor 45 is also available to stream on Paramount+ and a string of non-cable platforms.

When it comes to Paramount+ subscribers, there are two modes of streaming the finale. Viewers with a Paramount+ account subscription to SHOWTIME can watch the three-hour-long episode both live and on demand. Whereas, viewers with Paramount+ Essential accounts will get the opportunity to watch the finale on demand only, which is a day after the finale has aired on television.

In addition to this, it isn’t mandatory to own an active CBS cable connection to find out who lifts the winner’s trophy in the reality television show. Other platforms including FuboTV and DirecTV Stream will also air the Survivor 45 finale.

Who were the finalists of Survivor 45?

The format of the show entails a group of players braving the battle of survival in an exotic yet remote location. With only minimal tools, the contestants had to compete to find food and shelter equipment. The winner of the show is awarded a million dollars.

This season, a total of 18 contestants were pitted against each other of which the final five cast members were Jake O’Kane, Julie Alley, Katurah Topps, Austin Li Coon, and Dee Valladares.

How many episodes are there in Survivor 45?

This season of the popular reality survival show included a total of 13 episodes. All the prior episodes of Survivor 45 that aired on CBS spanned 90 minutes each. Unlike the rest, the finale was three hours long and aired on December 20, at 8 pm ET.

Who won Survivor 45?

The finale was filled with a plethora of exciting twists and dramatic blindsides. The final five participated in a string of reward and immunity tasks to secure a spot in the running to become the sole survivor of the show.

However, the eventual winner was decided with a vote-out process of the tribal council. Notably, the jury members of the tribal council were none other than the eliminated contestants of the reality television series.

In the first task, contestant Jake managed to bag an immunity. Julie Allie was the first among the final five to be evicted in the voting process. Contestant Dee won the final immunity of the season before Jake and Katurah competed in a knock-out fire-making task. Austin, Dee, and Jake emerged as the final three of Survivor 45.

The trio addressed the tribal council consisting of eliminated contestants explaining why each one should get their vote. Jake talked about being labeled an underdog throughout the season yet surviving until the end. Meanwhile, Austin and Dee detailed why they should win the grand prize. A final vote by the jury led Dee Valladares to become the season's champion. She was awarded a massive $1 million cash prize.

Who is Dee Valladares?

The 26-year-old entrepreneur was born in Cuba but moved to Florida, Miami when she was young. She pursued her education at the Florida International University and earned her degree of Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 2018. However, she ended up choosing a different career path by initially working as a sales and marketing specialist before finally opening her own backpack company Wanaroam.

Airing from September 27, this season was nothing less than a roller coaster ride! Catch the whole season on CBS or Paramount+.