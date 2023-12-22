When will Survivor 46 release? Host Jeff Probst 'already pumped' for CBS show's new season

Survivor 45 ended on a high note with an epic three-hour finale episode aired on December 20, 2013. Following the end of the previous season, fans are buzzing with anticipation about the upcoming season. CBS has now officially announced that Survivor 46 will be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The first two episodes will be two hours in duration, following which the rest of the episodes will stick to a ninety-minute format.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show's host and prominent celebrity, Jeff Probst, recently shared that he was excited for the upcoming season and claimed that the latest installment will have a lot to look forward to for both fans of the show.

Jeff stated:

"I know I say this every time, but I promise it’s true — I am so excited for Survivor 46! We haven’t even started editing yet and I’m already pumped."

CBS has also released a promo for the new season that contains all of the quintessential elements to entice viewers, including gorgeously filmed slow-motion shots featuring contestants rowing a boat, swimming, and performing demanding physical tasks that are devised to function as a test of their endurance.

What is the cast for Survivor 46?

Although the cast list for the upcoming season remains under wraps, we can say with certainty that the show's makers at CBS have now decided to take the application process a step further towards making it accessible for enthusiasts from all walks of life and all across the globe.

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that the casting process will now allow aspiring candidates to apply with video applications. Bits of footage from these applications have already made their way to the teaser for the upcoming season.

While several aspirants will vie for a coveted spot, only a few will be selected to feature in the show. From among the contestants on the show, only one will go on to lift the title of Sole Survivor and walk home with a handsome cash prize.

Regarding the upcoming season's casting process, host Jeff Probst remarked:

"The cast of season 46 is a really unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans. You’re going to love so many of them. You’ll feel it in the opening moments of day one when we first meet everyone. There is a sense of humor and sense of fun that is going to make this group really entertaining to watch."

Dee Valladares wins Survivor 45

Dee Valladares attributed her remarkable triumph in Survivor 45 to a series of fortuitous events that ultimately swung in her favor. Acknowledging these unexpected twists of fate during the final Tribal Council, she believes that without them, securing the winner's spot would have been difficult.

Her strategic maneuver of aligning herself within the Reba tribe strategically positioned her with a majority, wielding influence over the game's post-merge dynamics. As the show neared its conclusion, Dee found herself in a superior position compared to Austin and Basile. She achieved this by safeguarding her top allies, viewing them not only as shields but also as crucial numerical support.

Dee excelled in winning the majority of the immunity challenges on the show. With a strategic brilliance that allowed her to navigate adversity and an adept survival instinct, Dee solidified her standing on Survivor 45. Her ability to control eliminations showcased a unique sense of balance, ultimately propelling her towards victory in the competition.