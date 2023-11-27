The CBS broadcast for Sunday's Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles matchup featuring Tony Romo and Jim Nantz faced online criticism. As the network's lead broadcasting team, the duo is selected to call the biggest game of the week. The Eagles and Bills matchup was one of the better games this season and went into overtime.

However, fans are upset with what they see as a lack of professionalism from Tony Romo. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is one of the highest-paid NFL on-air analysts yet his take on NFL games each week has fans unhappy. On Sunday afternoon, fans felt that he was clearly favoring Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills rather than giving a neutral opinion.

Fans felt that the broadcasting duo, especially Romo was laying out the game plan for Allen and the Bills offense. The broadcast also failed to mention that Josh Allen is 0-6 in overtime throughout his career thus far. When it came to the Eagles and Jalen Hurts, the former NFL quarterback had the opposite approach and didn't give much feedback.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Romo was initially hired by CBS fans enjoyed his commentary, but throughout the last few years that has clearly changed. Below are some of the comments from NFL fans and their opinions on Tony Romo:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

CBS will host Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas this season, which means fans will have to listen to the former quarterback's commentary moving forward.

How much is Tony Romo's contract with CBS?

Tony Romo announced his retirement from the NFL in April 2017 after dealing with a lingering back issue and losing his job to Dak Prescott. He was immediately hired by CBS to join Jim Nantz on the lead team, replacing Phil Simms.

Expand Tweet

In February 2020, CBS signed Tony Romo to a multi-year deal that would pay him $17 million a season. At the time, it made him the highest-paid broadcaster ever, but this will be surpassed by Tom Brady's $375 million FOX Sports deal next season.

CBS facing criticism over Chiefs fan's racist outfit

Tony Romo's alleged bias toward the Buffalo Bills isn't the only controversy CBS faced over the past week. While broadcasting the Kansas City Chiefs road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the camera zoomed in on a young fan. While there is nothing out of the ordinary about that, it was the fan's face paint that was deemed inappropriate.

The young fan was wearing a Travis Kelce jersey and a Native American headdress. There was also the use of blackface to depict a Native American, which outraged fans.

Expand Tweet

The use of blackface to depict another culture is considered racist and fans were outraged that CBS showed the fan on television. Fans were also upset that a young child would be dressed in a way that insulted another culture and send the wrong message.