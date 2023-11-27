As the Raiders hosted the Chiefs, CBS zoomed in on a potentially racist outfit with blackface that a young supporter was sporting to support the Super Bowl champions. It had a headdress and his face was painted in black and possibly red paint.

The connotations were immediately obvious. It was appropriating a Native American symbol as a cheap costume while also applying potentially racist coloring to match the skin tone to which they have been derogatorily referred. Unless the minor in question happened to be indigenous, there is a chance that this could create grave offence.

Fans were aware of that and slammed CBS for showing the fan. And they also were not happy with the angle he was seen in, which looked as if it was only blackface that he had applied. It set off a firestorm on social media.

Reddit abuzz about CBS showing racist outfit and blackface on a young Chiefs' supporter

Reddit was buzzing with condemnation. Some of the anger was directed at the fan and others took aim at CBS. Here are some of the responses.

Miscellaneous comments under a discussion on Reddit r/KansasCityChiefs

Chiefs have tried to overcome racist motifs

The Kansas City Chiefs carry in their name reference to Native American chiefs. Unlike the Washington Commanders in the NFL or teams like the Cleveland Guardians, who have had to change their names, they have largely escaped unscathed. This is so because the nomenclature does not explicitly target color or ethnicity of any group and could be taken in a more generic context.

However, they have taken steps to remove other associated racits tropes that follow them and their following. The headdress worn by the kid, for example, in Las Vegas is not allowed under NFL policy at Arrowhead.

Similarly, the Tomahawk chop has been widely condemned due to it allegedly making light of an indigenous custom. It was seen before the last Super Bowl and ruffled some feathers. Activist Rhonda LeValdo said,

“They may not be intentionally making fun of our culture, but that’s what we take it as.”

In fact, she is the head of the Native American group "Not In Our Honor", which has even asked Taylor Swift to use her platform and get involved to ban the Tomahawk chop.

Clearly, such racist dresses and symbols are best avoided. It is not just some fans on Reddit who believe that to be the case, but everyone from parents to broadcasters like CBS should aim to be better.