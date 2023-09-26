“Tomahawk chop is synchronized racism”: Native American org wants Taylor Swift to end Chiefs chant - Report

Taylor Swift has become a part of the Kansas City Chiefs community after allegedly linking up with Travis Kelce, so the Native American representatives of K.C. are now asking her for help.

The Grammy-winning singer attended the Chiefs vs Bears game on Sunday. She was seen cheering for the Chiefs alongside Kelce's mother, Donna. Fans were happy to see Swift support Kelce's team.

Because of her alleged association with a Chiefs player, a Native American activist, Rhonda LeValdo, pleaded with her to stop the "tomahawk chop" that Kansas City fans enact in almost every game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The activist, the head of an organization called "Not In Our Honor," was present at the game on Sunday. He was there with protest posters that asked for the banning of the "chop" and also the changing of the name of the team. LeValdo told TMZ:

"We remain hopeful that an outside influence like Ms. Swift could be an ally for us in moving the conversation forward on why the chop is a racist act."

The Chop (Image Credit: The New York Times)

"To us, that hand gesture is synchronized racism. We implore Ms. Swift to take the time to understand our perspective and the scientific and psychological research into the harm to youth and communities caused by such behavior."

When the fans did the "chop" on Sunday's game, Taylor Swift was caught on camera. It was noticed that the singer did not participate in it, despite many others around her doing so.

What's the history behind the Chiefs "tomahawk chop" chant?

The "tomahawk chop" is a gesture and chant that has been widely used in sports, including by Kansas City fans.

The origin of the K.C. tomahawk chop can be traced back to Northwest Missouri State's marching band. In 1990, the band played at a Chiefs game and performed Florida State University's war chant, which included the tomahawk chop gesture.

The band's performance caught the attention of players and K.C. coach at the time, Marty Schottenheimer. Impressed by the energy and enthusiasm it brought, the Chiefs adopted the tomahawk chop as a fixture at their games.

The tomahawk chop was already in use at Braves games around the same time. The Braves' version of the tomahawk chop originated from Florida State University's Seminoles, whose marching band introduced a cheer featuring the chant and chop in the 1960s.

While the tomahawk chop has become a signature element of Kansas City games and is used by fans to celebrate touchdowns, it has also become a source of controversy.

The gesture and accompanying behaviors, like fans wearing war paint and feathered headdresses, have been criticized for perpetuating offensive stereotypes of Native Americans.

Native American activists and others argue that these actions are a form of cultural appropriation and reduce the experiences of Native American communities that have been subjected to historical injustices.