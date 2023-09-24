Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Chiefs vs Bears amid Travis Kelce relationship rumors

Over the past few weeks, there has been a lot of buzz around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. There were constant rumors about the two stars, and recently Kelce also talked about it on the Pat McAfee Show.

While Kelce didn't make a clear-cut comment about the rumors with Swift, he did hint that there is some truth to it. Moreover, the latest update will further fuel all the rumors as Swift will be present to watch the tight end play on Sunday.

As per Jordan Schultz, Taylor Swift will be present during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. Moreover, the pop star will watch the game from Travis Kelce's suite in the stadium.

What did Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift rumors?

During his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, here's what Travis Kelce said when asked about Swift:

"I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

"No, I don't hate the rumors. It's life, baby. It's life. It's funny. It's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. Right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone where everybody is whispering in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff. ... No one actually knows what's going on."

It will be interesting to see what the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will say about Swift's appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium on the new episode of his podcast.

