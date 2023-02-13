Why is the Tomahawk chop offensive? Origin and more explored as controversy mars Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs were greeted with the racist Tomahawk chop gesture as they rushed towards the State Farm Stadium field during this year’s Super Bowl 57 kick-off. This is not the first time their fans have performed the offensive practice. Several Native Americans continue to condemn the Tomahawk chop and the accompanying chants.

Many Twitter users noticed the Chiefs fans performing derogatory action during this year’s Super Bowl. One netizen, @NickTilsen took to the social media platforms and questioned the NFL as to why they were not taking action against the move despite them claiming to stand against racism. The tweet read:

Nick Tilsen @NickTilsen When your watching the @SuperBowl and you see the @Chiefs fans doing the Tomahawk chop and dressing like Native People. That shit is racist as Fck @NFL you should be ashamed of yourself for allowing this. You put “End Racism” on helmets and endzones but allow this. #changethename When your watching the @SuperBowl and you see the @Chiefs fans doing the Tomahawk chop and dressing like Native People. That shit is racist as Fck @NFL you should be ashamed of yourself for allowing this. You put “End Racism” on helmets and endzones but allow this. #changethename

Another Twitter user @velodus also recognized the fans doing the move and called it “revolting.”

Velodus✨ @velodus The NFL pumping the tomahawk chop over the PA system at a neutral site is just revolting, man. The NFL pumping the tomahawk chop over the PA system at a neutral site is just revolting, man.

This is not the first time Kansas City fans have been caught performing the offensive chop and their team’s chants. It seems like they are well aware of it being racist as they have attempted to defend their practices in the past by claiming that the team’s name is in honor of the American Indians. However, it is safe to say that many still find the Tomahawk chop and the mimicking of Natives offensive.

Rhonda LeValdo, a Haskell Indian Nations University instructor who has been protesting against the chop for nearly two decades, said in an interview with the New York Times:

“They may not be intentionally making fun of our culture, but that’s what we take it as.”

Origin of the Tomahawk chop explored

For those unversed, the chop is an arm-waving gesture that is paired with a made-up Native American chant that is often performed by the Kansas City Chiefs team. It has been recognized as a racist and offensive act by the Native American community.

According to Slate, the move came into being during a 1983 football game where Rob Hill, a Tomahawak Nation fraternity member, performed the chop with a synchronous drum beat from a marching band in the background. Since then, thousands of fans have been seen performing the same at games.

Former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Marty Schottenheimer also nodded at the chop and the chant that came with it.

Mike Wise @MikeWiseguy When I see the words “END RACISM” on an NFL helmet with an arrowhead on it, and tens of thousands of people who look like me doing a faux war chant and the tomahawk “chop,” I’m thinking the @Chiefs and @NFL really don’t mean it. When I see the words “END RACISM” on an NFL helmet with an arrowhead on it, and tens of thousands of people who look like me doing a faux war chant and the tomahawk “chop,” I’m thinking the @Chiefs and @NFL really don’t mean it. https://t.co/nE81XIJ3nS

The music that accompanied the chant was inspired by Florida Slate University’s marching band song Massacre. Since then, Chiefs fans have also been performing the “War Chant" which was inspired by the University of Illinois marching band.

Despite many claiming that the tomahawk chop originated from FSU, it has also been believed that the practice and the chant that accompanies it, was inspired by the song Pow Wow the Indian Boy from the children’s show Adventures of Pow Pow. The television show has been deemed racist by many as certain episodes were based on Indian folklore.

Laurie Garrett @Laurie_Garrett Very strange to see camera pan to "END RACISM" painted into the behind-goal-posts strip at #SuperBowlLVII and then to the #KansasCity fans doing the "tomahawk chop" chant, as if there is no relationship between these sentiments. Very strange to see camera pan to "END RACISM" painted into the behind-goal-posts strip at #SuperBowlLVII and then to the #KansasCity fans doing the "tomahawk chop" chant, as if there is no relationship between these sentiments. https://t.co/J7hwmSx1u3

Native Americans have vehemently protested against the Tomahawk chop that is often performed at NFL games. They have noted that the costumes that include feathered headdresses and covering oneself with war paint are racist. The banging of a fake "Indian" drum has also been recognized as offensive.

A startling image was also noted during the Opening Night festivities at the Super Bowl. Native Americans performed at the annual mega event for the first time just minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs fans did a loud rendition of the Tomahawk chop chant.

Poll : 0 votes