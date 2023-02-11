What did Donald Trump say about Rihanna? Former president slammed for 'racially motivated' attack

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently came under fire after calling out pop star Rihanna ahead of her planned performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Trump took to Truth Social to claim that RiRi had “no talent” and she would be nothing without her stylist:

“Without her “Stylist” she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”

“Without her ‘Stylist’ she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Donald Trump attacks Rihanna ahead of the Super Bowl: “Without her ‘Stylist’ she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” https://t.co/rhhGBDTCJI

Trump’s comments came in response to a post from Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who said that the Diamonds hitmaker should not perform at the Super Bowl and criticized her over spray-painting anti-Trump remarks on a car in the past:

“Rihanna spray painted ‘F*** Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets. Why is the NFL showcasing this cr*p? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”

Back in 2020, Rihanna visited the Cadillac Ranch roadside attraction in Texas and posted a series of photos on Instagram where she was seen posing in front of a half-buried car with the words, ‘F*** Trump,’ spray-painted on its surface.

As Trump’s recent comments on RiRi surfaced online, social media users dubbed his attack on the singer as “racially motivated”:

George Adams @RetiredMilGuy For those keeping score, Donald trumps attacks on Rihanna are because he’s a racist POS. For those keeping score, Donald trumps attacks on Rihanna are because he’s a racist POS.

Rihanna has long criticized Donald Trump throughout his administration. In 2018, the Umbrella singer’s performing rights company, Broadcast Music Inc., informed Trump that he could no longer use the former’s music on his rallies.

After Washington Post pointed out that RiRi’s music was “blaring” at a Trump rally in Tallahassee, the musician responded by saying:

“Not for much longer… me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies.”

The multi-Grammy winner also re-shared a video on Instagram which appeared to hint that First Lady Melania Trump refused to hold Trump’s hand and suggested she was a Rihanna fan.

During a 2019 Vogue interview, RiRi also referred to Donald Trump as “the most mentally ill human being in America right now.”

Netizens call out Donald Trump for recent remarks against Rihanna

Social media users slammed Donald Trump over Rihanna criticism (Image via Getty Images)

Donald Trump landed in hot waters once again after calling Rihanna talentless and saying she would be “nothing” without her stylist.

The remarks came in response to Rep. Ronny Jackson’s comments who called out the singer for her longtime criticism of Trump and said that she should not be allowed to perform at the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show.

As Trump’s statement against RiRi made the rounds online, netizens took to Twitter to slam the former President:

Ed Krassenstein @EdKrassen As Trump attacks Rihanna, saying that "without her stylist, she'd be nothing," here is a reminder that Trump was actually playing Rihanna's music at his rallies until she forced him to stop. Who else can't wait to see Rihanna perform at the #SuperBowl As Trump attacks Rihanna, saying that "without her stylist, she'd be nothing," here is a reminder that Trump was actually playing Rihanna's music at his rallies until she forced him to stop. Who else can't wait to see Rihanna perform at the #SuperBowl? https://t.co/2EOv3DzndC

Mike Sington @MikeSington Not surprising, Trump is attacking Rihanna days before her Super Bowl performance. He posted: “Without her stylist she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Trump has a thing about attacking powerful Black women. And Rihanna must really bug him, being richer than him. Not surprising, Trump is attacking Rihanna days before her Super Bowl performance. He posted: “Without her stylist she’d be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!” Trump has a thing about attacking powerful Black women. And Rihanna must really bug him, being richer than him. https://t.co/tVrS1neboG

roxx @drizzysroxx Rihanna got trump typing like a stan account Rihanna got trump typing like a stan account 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Tu8sBiipzE

They love “freedom of speech” and hate “cancel culture” until they don’t.



Such Hypocrites! BREAKING: Republicans are now calling for Rihanna’s #SuperBowl Halftime performance to be cancelled because in her past she criticized former President Donald Trump.They love “freedom of speech” and hate “cancel culture” until they don’t.Such Hypocrites! BREAKING: Republicans are now calling for Rihanna’s #SuperBowl Halftime performance to be cancelled because in her past she criticized former President Donald Trump.They love “freedom of speech” and hate “cancel culture” until they don’t. Such Hypocrites!

BEAUTIFUL GAME @cicconeLife @PopCrave The tea is that Rihanna is an actual billionaire and trump is not @PopCrave The tea is that Rihanna is an actual billionaire and trump is not https://t.co/2SKXDiBDlO

maria 🏈 @takeitbow @PopCrave he can lie as much as he wants but we know he loves her songs @PopCrave he can lie as much as he wants but we know he loves her songs https://t.co/JXmsIvk4RG

believing, and believing is seeing… donald trump attacks Rihanna, his message of she wouldn’t be nothingwithout her stylist, let’s take a lookat donald trump’s stylist, seeing is believing, and believing is seeing… https://t.co/5h5pKQ2yaM

James Tate @JamesTate121 Donald Trump thinks that he’s better looking than Rihanna. What do YOU say to Trump about this?



Clearly he has a magic mirror🙄 Donald Trump thinks that he’s better looking than Rihanna. What do YOU say to Trump about this?Clearly he has a magic mirror🙄 https://t.co/des3ksTrVX

MJP @MikeJoPro Trump is attacking Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl performance saying that without her stylist she would be nothing. Not the first time Trump has attacked a woman and POC. Even with a glued down comb-over, orange face bronzer and some king-sized diapers, Trump is still a POS. Trump is attacking Rihanna ahead of her Super Bowl performance saying that without her stylist she would be nothing. Not the first time Trump has attacked a woman and POC. Even with a glued down comb-over, orange face bronzer and some king-sized diapers, Trump is still a POS.

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday before the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. The performance comes after the singer turned down a similar opportunity in 2019 to express solidarity with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's protests against racism and police brutality.

Ahead of the performance, RiRi told Agence France-Presse that her Super Bowl performance would be important for “representation.” The pop star said that she would be representing “immigrants” and “Black women everywhere” through her performance.

Rihanna also said that she is excited to have "Barbados on stage" at the Super Bowl.

