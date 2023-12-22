Survivor 46: What to expect

Survivor is a show that has been watched by everyone at some point in their lives, thanks to its 23-year-long runtime. There has been a spring and a fall season every year since 2000, which totals 45 seasons.

Season 46 is shot in the highly picturesque Mamanuca islands of Fiji, where it has been shot for the last several seasons. Survivor season 46 premiers on February 24, 2024, with the usual run-time of 90 minutes an episode.

Dee Valladares was the winner of the last season. She won the title of 'Sole Survivor' and took home the $1 million prize money. She had to outlast all of the other contestants for 26 days on the island before being named the winner.

What to expect from Survivor Season 46

After the finale of the last season that aired on December 20, 2023, the show released a teaser of the upcoming season 46. Here's a sneak peek of the new season.

It looks like the contestants of Survivor season 46 are more ecstatic than the previous ones. The 18 contestants also build anticipation for an already renowned show.

Although the cast of the show is yet to be announced, the trailer reassures us on their credibility and so does the host Jeff Probst. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff praised the contestants. He said:

“The cast of season 46 is an unusual collection of smart, funny, eclectic humans. You’re going to love so many of them. You’ll feel it in the opening moments of day one when we first meet everyone. There is a sense of humor and sense of fun that is going to make this group really entertaining to watch.”

It is now confirmed that the first two episodes of the show's season 46 are going to be two-hours long, and the rest of them will follow the 90-minute format. The episodes are going to air on CBS on their usual run-time of 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. They will also be available on demand on Paramount+ the next day.

What is Survivor all about?

A group of physically and mentally strong contestants are sent to a secluded island to survive on their own. They are awarded the prize money of $1 million if they successfully win all the tasks they are assigned. If not, they get eliminated and go home.

The star host Jeff Probst guides them through the unforgiving island. The people competing are expected to make their own shelter, fire and food. The tasks they are given include physical endurance tasks and survival tasks, as well as mentally challenging puzzle-centric tasks to test their survival abilities.

The contestants vote for each other and eliminate the highest-voted participant until only one 'Sole Survivor' remains that wins the show. Survivor, which first aired in 1997, is a spinoff of a Swedish TV show called Expedition Robinson.

While the new season is sure to bring a new kind of excitement to this already-established show, fans can binge on previous seasons as they wait for the new one on Paramount+.