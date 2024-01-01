Is Survivor alum Parvati Shallow dating anyone? Details explored

Survivor alum Parvati Shallow came out as queer while publicly announcing her relationship with comedian Mae Martin last weekend. Over the past two decades, Parvati has appeared in four seasons of Survivor and is dubbed one of the most iconic players in the show’s history. As a winner and two-time finalist, she rose to fame for her flawless gameplay and manipulation tactics.

Parvati first appeared on Survivor: Cook Islands and went on to win Micronesia - Fans Vs Favourites in 2008. She ranked second on Heroes Vs Villains (2010) and also competed on Winners at Wars in 2020. Not only is she listed on the Survivor Hall of Fame, but she has also served as the emcee of the series’ after-shows.

Survivor Alum Parvati Shallow announces relationship with Mae Martin

The 41-year-old shared a still of a photo booth strip alongside Mae Martin on Instagram to make her relationship official. The pair appears happy in love, warming each other with sweet kisses in the snap strip. Parvati captioned the romantic post as:

“We’re here. We’re queer. Happy New Year.”

Mae Martin, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, also shared the same photo booth strip snap on their Instagram profile.

They said:

“Parv’s here, she’s queer, Happy New Year.”

Additionally, the comedian also posted a short video of the couple enjoying a Ferris wheel ride on a beach shore. Parvati makes a brief appearance in the clip sharing a happy wink to the camera.

The comedian is best known for their work in the Netflix comedy series Feel Good, for which they bagged a nomination at the BAFTA TV Award in the Best Female Comedy Performance category.

The relationship announcement comes just a month after Parvati shared a happy photograph alongside her daughter and the comedian. At the time, she dropped hints about her new love in the caption segment:

“Some people come into your life at the perfect and most unexpected time. They see you, they love you right where you are, and they make you laugh so hard you cry. They celebrate your wins and lift you up."

Parvati Shallow continued:

"They do art projects with your kids and play hide and seek after dinner. When you’re sequestered in an airport hotel alone on your birthday, they throw a big surprise party for you when you’re home. They remind you that even when it’s hard, life can be a really beautiful journey."

Parvati Shallow’s Survivor journey

She first appeared on Survivor: Cook Islands in 2006 and was one of the last-standing members of her alliance. Three seasons later, she became part of the infamous ‘Black Widow Brigade’ on Micronesia, a women's alliance known for some of the biggest blindsides in Survivor history. She made it to the end, where she was crowned the winner.

Parvati Shallow showed up on the veteran show again in Heroes Vs Villains, where she strived hard to beat all odds to make it to the final once again. This time she became a silver medalist, losing to Sandra Diaz-Twine. After the finale, Parvati took the longest hiatus before participating in Winners At War, she was voted out in 15th place.

Before her relationship with Mae Martin, Parvati Shallow was married to fellow Survivor cast member John Fincher. She began dating him in 2014 before getting married in 2017. Four years after the wedding, Parvati filed for divorce. The ex-couple shares one daughter, Ama, who was born in 2018.

Parvati is gearing up to participate in The Traitors season 2, which is set to release on January 12, 2024, on Peacock.