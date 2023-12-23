Meet the Most Memorable Villains and Heroes of Survivor

The latest season of Survivor has announced its winner in a thrilling grand finale that was released on Wednesday, December 20. The competitive game show features a group of players working to survive in an exotic remote location. The players are given minimal tools and basic equipment to battle to procure food and shelter.

The winner takes home a million dollars while the viewers get to witness the drama that goes on in the lives of the players. Often there’s a blooming romance that warms the viewers’ hearts but at times menacing backstabbings also leave them shocked.

Since its inception, the show has witnessed the addition of unique players. While some go on to become likable fan favorites, others become villains who are disliked by almost every fan of the show.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any manner and may contain the writer's opinions.

Most memorable baddies of Survivor

1) Russell Hantz

Russell Hantz rose to infamy for his ruthless and manipulating tactics and also used his talent for lying to rise in the ranks.

2) Tony Vlachos

Tony, a police officer kept his identity hidden and posed as a construction worker during the show. Later, he amassed a massive backlash for swearing on his badge and lying.

3) Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch is the first-ever winner of the Survivor franchise. He also competed in All-Stars (2004) and was known for his cunning level of manipulation.

4) Jeff Varner

Jeff was a three-time winner who amassed criticism for publicly outing his fellow player Zeke Smith as a transgender man on national television.

5) Abi-Maria Gomes

Abi-Mari, who competed on Survivor: Philippines (2011) and Survivor: Cambodia (2015), gladly accepts the tag of being a baddie. She rose to fame for her rude and narcissistic stint on the show.

6) Colton Cumbie

Colton is dubbed one of the most hated contestants on the show. He frequently backstabbed his fellow co-stars and was highly criticized for using racial slurs.

7) Jesse Lopez

Jesse Lopez is one of the recent additions to the list of baddies who appeared in Season 43 of Survivor and shook the viewers with his brutal backstabbing. He stole his friend’s Immunity Idol and voted them out of the island.

8) Jerri Manthey

A three-time contestant on Survivor, Jerri used her notorious antics to wreak havoc on the island. She would frequently pick fights with fellow contestants and was also once booed off the stage during a reunion special.

Fan-favorite players of Survivor

1) Rob Mariano

Rob Marino made a four-time appearance on the reality television show. His onscreen romance with co-contestant Amber Brkich amassed great public interest. The duo allied and took out most of their competition to make it to the final two, and they got married in 2005.

2) Parvati Shallow

She was crowned the winner of Micronesia and also became the runner-up of Heroes vs Villains. She rose to fame for her flirtatious antics and manipulation tactics were deemed flawless. She also ended up being listed on the Survivor Hall of Fame and has hosted one of the series' after-shows.

3) Dee Valladares

Dee, who won the latest season of the game show, garnered traction for her dominant gameplay. In addition to this, her alleged romance with co-contestant Austin Li Coon also became quite popular among fans.

4) Ozzy Lusth

Ozzy Lusth, a four-time contestant on the show, dominated the physical strength game. Despite winning most immunity rewards, Ozzy couldn’t win the show.

5) Cirie Fields

Cirie Fields walked into the show with zero experience of surviving in the wild but became one of the most likable contestants. Fans found Cirie relatable after her popular “couch potato” moment.

6) Joe Anglim

Co-contestants frequently targeted Joe for being a physical and strategic threat. However, he was praised for winning Immunity rewards and surviving on his terms.

7) Tai Trang

Tai Trang, a two-time contestant, became a fan-favorite for his humorous nature. In addition to this, his compassion for plants and animals earned him multiple allies in the early days of his stay on the island.

8) Rob Cesternino

Rob Cesternino competed on The Amazon (2003) and All-Stars (2004). Notably, he holds the record of winning the most individual immunity tasks by a male in a single season. Rob is often dubbed the smartest contestant to never win the show.

Released in September, season 45 of Survivor has been nothing less than a roller coaster ride for viewers. Fans can watch the whole season on Paramount+ and CBS.