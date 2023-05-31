7 worst Survivor winners of all time

The reality TV series Survivor has captivated millions of viewers over the years and has seen several individuals emerge victorious and win $1 million. The winner of the show is known as Sole Survivor and the Sole Survivor for season 44 was Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho. Yamil was named the winner when the final episode of season 44 aired on May 24, 2023.

While the latest winner is quite popular, not all winners of the show are celebrated as deserving champions. There have been champions who were not as well-liked and ended up getting a lot of hate from fans of the show.

The iconic reality game show has witnessed numerous deserving winners who outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted their fellow castaways. However, as mentioned earlier, there have been instances where the announcement of the winner has left fans in disbelief.

Here's a list, in no particular order of some of the most disliked winners of the reality game show.

Tina Wesson, Bob Crowley, and more disliked Survivor winners

1) Tina Wesson (Season 2 - Survivor: The Australian Outback)

In season 2 of the show, Colby Donaldson captured the hearts of the public and viewers wished to see him win. However, his decision to take Tina Wesson to the final two over Keith Famie became his downfall.

Tina, known for her cunning strategy and ability to operate from the background, secured a 4-3 victory. Her win highlighted the importance of making wise choices when selecting the final opponent.

2) Jenna Morasca (Season 6 - Survivor: The Amazon)

Rob Cesternino was a much-loved contestant in season 6 and fans cheered for him to win owing to his strategic brilliance. However, he faltered in the final immunity challenge, ultimately losing to Jenna.

Her strength and her ability to scramble her way through the game led to a 6-1 jury vote in her favor. Fans were displeased by her win as she seemed to have no idea about what was happening throughout the season and lacked social and strategic skills.

3) Bob Crowley (Season 17 - Survivor: Gabon)

Crowley gained attention for creating numerous fake immunity idols during the season. However, due to the ingenuity of his strategic move, Bob is often regarded as one of the worst winners of the reality show. Fans criticized his weak and uninspired gameplay, as well as the overall unimpressive nature of the entire season.

4) Natalie White (Season 19 - Survivor: Samoa)

In one of the most unexpected upsets, Natalie White managed to defeat the strategic powerhouse, Russell Hantz and Mick Trimming. Russell's dominating gameplay and excessive confessionals painted him as the frontrunner, but his jury management and unethical moves worked against him.

Natalie White was known for working alongside Russell and fans did not like that she reached the final by riding behind imposing players. Natalie's 7-2-0 victory showcased the importance of social relationships and humility in the show.

5) Michele Fitzgerald (Season 32 - Survivor: Kaoh Rong)

Michele's victory in Kaoh Rong remains a topic of intense debate among fans. While her underdog story and social connections played a role in her win, some jurors perceived Aubry Bracco as a more deserving player.

Fans considered her one of the worst winners as she lacked general awareness and was a dislikable cast member. However, Michele went on to win with a 5-2-0 vote.

6) Ben Driebergen (Season 35 - Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers)

Ben's journey in Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers was marked by idol-finding prowess and survival against overwhelming odds. Despite being a target throughout most of the season, he utilized hidden immunity idols to avoid elimination.

His increased ability to find immunity idols was faced with skepticism as fans thought it could be production-favoring. Ultimately, Ben won in a 5-2-1 vote, leaving some viewers dissatisfied with the outcome.

7) Chris Underwood (Season 38 - Survivor: Edge of Extinction)

When discussing the worst winners of the show, Chris Underwood's name is often mentioned. Chris emerged victorious in season 38, which introduced a twist, where players were sent to Edge of Extinction instead of being sent home after being voted out.

Chris faced an early exit from the game, becoming the third person to be voted out. With only 12 days spent in the actual gameplay, many fans justified their contempt by stating that he played a conventional game, not a strategic one.

Survivor has seen quite a few unexpected winners, and the seven winners on this list have sparked intense discussions and debates among fans. While they may be considered the worst winners in the show's history, it's important to know that it is a complex game that needs a delicate balance of strategy, social dynamics, and luck.

