Survivor season 32 cast: Where are they now?

Survivor is one of the most well-known survival reality shows in the history of the unscripted television space. It continuously brings viewers adventure, drama, betrayal, and much more. The winner of season 32, Michele Fitzgerald, recently appeared on another show that demanded endurance and resilience, MTV’s The Challenge season 38. She has previously also appeared on other reality shows.

Survivor season 32, also known as Survivor: Kaoh Rong – Brains vs. Brawn. Vs. Beauty recently joined the long list of reality shows available on Netflix on February 1, 2023.

Survivor season 32

Survivor season 32 premiered in May 2016, and the show has had 43 seasons. In season 32, 18 castaways were divided into three tribes of six members, Chan Loh, To Tang, and Gondrol. However, in episode 17, the tribes were merged into the Dara tribe.

After the show, Caleb, Debbie, Aubrey, and Tai returned to the series in Survivor: Game Changers, Bracco appeared in Survivor: Edge of Extinction and Michele returned for Winners at War.

Michele Fitzgerald

The winner of season 32 went on to appear in several shows, including MTV's The Challenge in seasons 37 and 38. On the latest season of the MTV show, she played alongside her Ride or Die, Jay, who also appeared on the CBS show.

Aubry Bracco

One of the finalists, Aubry Bracco, who returned to the franchise after her initial season, doesn’t like talking about the first time she was on the show. While in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly in 2019, she said:

"If people still want to talk about that season, what I tell them now is, ‘If you’ve ever seen The Revenant, at one point, Leonardo DiCaprio climbed into a dead horse, and I think that that season, to me, is as dead as the horse that Leonardo DiCaprio climbed into."

She currently lives in Boston and works as a marketing consultant for CEO Coaching International.

Tai Trang

Bracco and Tai competed together in season 34, and after his experience on television, Tai continued his beekeeping. He currently resides in San Francisco and serves on the council for urban forestry.

Cydney Gillon

Cydney is the CEO and president of Cake Factory Fitness, which she launched in 2016. She is also a Figure Olympia Champion, who she won three years in a row starting in 2017.

Her LinkedIn bio states:

" Currently, I am focused on maintaining my titles of posing coach, personal trainer, brand ambassador for the IFBB and now, president of Cake Factory Fitness, LLC."

Joe Del Campo

Joe Del Campo, the private investigator who had to leave the show due to a medical condition, is currently the president of The Excalibur Group. The reality star also acts as a public relations manager for a restaurant owned by one of his three sons.

Kyle Jason

The Survivor season 32 contestant works as a protection agent and bounty hunter. He is also the CEO of the US Apprehension and Bond Agency. Since January 2022, he has been working for Jack Harlow as a Personal Security Supervisor and currently lives in Michigan.

Julia Sokolowski

Julia Sokolowski was one of the youngest contestants in the franchise and currently lives in Vermont. In 2021, she answered the franchise’s Quarantine Questionnaire and said that the Cambodian beaches were infested with rats and that “massive rats” crawled over their bodies every night. Julia revealed in the questionnaire that she returned to school following the show. She graduated early with a B.S. in Media and Communication and moved to New York City.

Scot Pollard

The former basketball player currently has over 4,535 followers on his social media account. His Instagram bio suggests that he is now a father to four children and is married to Dawn Pollard. He works as a real estate agent for eXp Realty.

Others who appeared in season 32 include Darnell Hamilton, Jennifer Lanzetti, Liz Markham, Alecia Holden, Peter Baggenstos, Neal Gottlieb, Nick Maiorano, Debbie Wanner, and Caleb Reynolds.

Episodes of season 32 are now available to stream on Netflix.

