The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024: Dates, Tickets, Lineup, and Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is set to create comic history once more with the return of The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024, which is scheduled from May 2–12, 2024. The greatest comedians will assemble for a unique 10-day event that will take place at various sites throughout Los Angeles.

This year's glitzy comedy festival from the streaming behemoth, produced in association with Live Nation, will feature over 300 events, including stand-up, table readings, comic acts, and improv.

What is The Netflix Is a Joke Festival all about

Netflix celebrates comedy by bringing together some of the world's top entertainers in a single city on alternate years. The Netflix Is a Joke Fest, which is the biggest comedy festival in North America, includes 300 events spread across 35+ locations.

Regarding the upcoming festival, Robbie Praw, Vice President of Netflix's Stand-up & Comedy Formats, made the following remarks.

“This is a special time for comedy, both for Netflix and the genre at large. We have the privilege of working with comedians who are selling out arenas, winning awards, and building fandoms in the millions. In the 10 years that we’ve been doing stand-up, we’ve seen the art form reach levels we didn’t think possible. This festival aims to capture this moment by bringing together the world’s best comedians for an unforgettable 11 days.”

When and where will The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024 take place

Expand Tweet

The festival is produced by Netflix in collaboration with Live Nation, and it will take place this coming year from May 2 to May 12, 2024. Over 35 of Los Angeles's most cherished places of interest, which comprises the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek, the Dolby, the Forum, the Palladium, the Orpheum Theatre, and the Wiltern, will be taken over by The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024 for 11 days.

Other venues include the likes of iconic comedy locations like the Hollywood Improv, Largo, Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Store, which will also be taken over by The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024. An outline of every show that's coming up at all the places indicated above, their timings, etc are available for fans on the fest’s website ( NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.)

The complete list of performers in The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024

Expand Tweet

A list of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024 celebrity attendees is provided here. More headliners will be revealed in the upcoming year as per Netflix:

Cedric the Entertainer, Beth Stelling, Bert Kreischer, Atsuko Okatsuko, Anthony Jeselnik, Bill Burr, with Brett Goldstein Celeste Barber, Chelsea Handler, Craig Robinson, Daniel Tosh, Dane Cook, David Letterman, Demetri Martin, Deon Cole, Earthquake, Fortune Feimster, Hannah Berner, Hannah Gadsby, Heather McMahan, Iliza Shlesinger, Jason Mantzoukas, Jeff Ross, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessi Klein, Jessica Kirson, Joel Kim Booster, Jon Stewart, Jim Gaffigan, Jim Jefferies, Jimmy Carr, Justin Willman, Katherine Ryan, Katt Williams, Kevin Hart, Kountry Wayne, Kumail Nanjiani, Leanne Morgan, Leslie Jones, Luenell, Mae Martin, Mark Normand, Marlon Wayans, Matteo Lane, Matt Rife, Maya Rudolph, Michelle Buteau, Mike Birbiglia, Mike Epps, Moshe Kasher, Natasha Leggero, Nate Bargatze, Nicole Byer, Nick Kroll.

That's not all, there’s even Patton Oswalt, Phil Rosenthal, Nikki Glaser, Roy Wood Jr., Ryan Hamilton, Sam Jay, Sarah Silverman, Sebastian Maniscalco, Seth Rogen, Shane Gillis, Sheng Wang, Stavros Halkias, Taylor Tomlinson, Tim Dillon, Tim Robinson, Tom Brady, Tom Papa, Tom Segura, Trevor Noah, Vir Das, Wanda Sykes, and Dodgers player Will Smith (not the actor) are among those mentioned.

How to attend The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024 and where to get tickets

Tickets for all festival events will go on sale at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com on December 15 at 10 a.m. PT. The previous year's Netflix is a Joke Fest included 330 comedians and sold 260,000 tickets at 295 shows.

There will also be a hub called "Outside Joke" on The Netflix Is a Joke Festival 2024. Outside Joke allows all fans to "join in on the joke" while they take in the most memorable scenes in Netflix comedy.