Kevin Hart set to spice up NBA In-Season Tournament Championship game with 'Unplugged' show

The NBA In-Season Tournament will see Kevin Hart give fans a unique viewership experience. After two action-packed nights of games, the final four of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament are officially set. In the Western Conference, the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans will compete for a finals spot, while in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers collide.

With fans excited about the tournament, the league is prepared to deliver an epic experience unlike any other. Famed comedian Kevin Hart is set to spice things up with his new 'Unplugged' show, which will see ESPN, Hartbeat and Omaha Productions all collaborate on the new 'Unplugged with Kevin Hart' show.

The series will extend beyond the NBA In-Season Tournament and will include a total of seven games throughout the rest of the season. Fans eager to watch the Kevin Hart broadcast of the games will be able to do so through the ESPN App and on the ESPN 2 channel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The first episode of the show will air on Dec. 9 at 8:30 pm ET, with the episode coinciding with the NBA In-Season Tournament championship game. Given that the two semifinal matchups have yet to take place, fans will have to wait and see what teams will be competing during the premiere.

Episode two of the show will then air on Friday, Jan. 5 when the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers play, followed by a third episode on Apr. 10. In that instance, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Miami Heat.

Looking at the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal matchups

While the news of Kevin Hart's new program is certainly massive, the big focus will be the in-season tournament . So far, the inaugural competition has seen some notable moments.

After some competitive games this week, the final four of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament is set. As previously mentioned, the Pacers and Bucks will meet in the East, while the Lakers and Pelicans collide in the West.

Both games will take place on Thursday, with the Pacers and Bucks playing at 5 p.m. ET and the Lakers and Pelicans playing at 9 p.m. ET. The two knockout-style games will see the four teams compete for a chance to play on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8:30 p.m. ET for the first-ever NBA Cup.

While the Lakers and Pacers have both remained undefeated throughout the tournament, it is the Milwaukee Bucks who currently sit as favorites to win it all. With plenty of action on tap for the remainder of the week, it will be interesting to see how things play out.