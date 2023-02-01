Tom Brady recently announced his retirement, and not only fans from various sports reacted to it, but also former, and current WWE Superstars have varying thoughts about it.

Brady is one of the most popular athletes out there. He began his career in 2000 and most notably played with the New England Patriots before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

In his 23-season career, Tom became a seven-time Super Bowl Champion, five-time Super Bowl MVP, and three-time MVP. Outside of his football career, the 45-year-old guested in multiple films and shows. He has endorsed several notable brands.

Several former and current WWE personalities then poured in their different reactions after Tom Brady announced his retirement on February 1, 2023.

Wrestling veteran Taz and former WWE announcer Charly Caruso (aka Charly Arnolt) questioned if the quarterback was truly retiring since back in March 2022, Brady announced his return to the sport just two months after his initial retirement.

Charly Arnolt @CharlyOnTV Tom Brady is retiring.



Do we believe him?! Tom Brady is retiring.Do we believe him?!

Charly Arnolt @CharlyOnTV I’m sure there was more going on behind the scenes than what we were all privy to, but, on the surface, sure seems like Tom Brady gave up an awful lot to return for one additional, mediocre season. I’m sure there was more going on behind the scenes than what we were all privy to, but, on the surface, sure seems like Tom Brady gave up an awful lot to return for one additional, mediocre season.

Current WWE stars Pat McAfee and Kofi Kingston, former superstars James Ellsworth, Ryback, Chris Jericho, and Hall of Famer Bully Ray had more positive reactions regarding Tom Brady's retirement.

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Ozzy and Brady retire on the same day…. Ozzy and Brady retire on the same day…. 😢

RYBACK @Ryback Congratulations @TomBrady and thank you for an amazing career! You are the definition of being #Hungry and I wish you the best in everything you’re doing moving forward Congratulations @TomBrady and thank you for an amazing career! You are the definition of being #Hungry and I wish you the best in everything you’re doing moving forward 💪 🙏

Tom Brady retirement: WWE Hall of Famer once compared himself to the popular football player

The former New England Patriots player retired at the age of 45, and it looks like his drive to perform despite his age was recognized by none other than Shawn Michaels, who retired at the age of 44.

In the past, Heartbreak Kid shared that a person's age can only drive them more. Shawn added that he had to perform his last match against The Undertaker with experience since he was no longer faster and younger.

Michaels then expressed that he knew football and wrestling were not the same but recognized that when someone is a bit older, they utilize a different part of their skill set.

"I know the two worlds are very different, but we knew how to tell the story and Brady knows how to win the game. If Brady is great on Sunday, it’s not going to be because of his scrambling ability or long runs. He’s going to have to play to the best of his ability, doing what he does best. That was the same premise behind what I did, which wasn’t X’s and O’s like football. I knew, in order to be great, I had to play into the storytelling aspect of wrestling," said HBK.

Tom Brady @TomBrady 🏻 Truly grateful on this day. Thank you Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/j2s2sezvSS

Tom Brady's retirement has affected multiple fans and professionals in multiple sports. It remains to be seen where and what the former football player has planned for next.

