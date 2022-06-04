WWE Star dubs Shawn Michaels vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 "The Dream Match" (Exclusive)

Unsurprisingly, many of the current members of the WWE roster are massive fans of the match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. This includes Ezekiel and his "brother" Elias.

Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker are two of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history. The two legends have squared up inside the ring on multiple occasions, but their clash at WrestleMania 25 has been lauded by many as one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time.

Heading into WrestleMania 25, The Undertaker was 16-0 but doubt was cast over the streak as Michaels had earned the right to challenge The Deadman in the hopes of ending his legacy. While The Showstopper took The Phenom to his limit, Michaels failed to topple him, which allowed the streak to continue.

In an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Ezekiel who touched upon a number of topics pertaining to his current run in WWE and his "brother" Elias. Here's what he had to say about some of his and Elias' favorites growing up:

"I was always a huge fan, and I still am of Shawn Michaels. Shawn Michaels is my ultimate favourite wrestler. My brother Elias loved The Undertaker so he would always be him, I would always be Shawn Michaels and we would go at it. You could imagine when we had seen WrestleMania 25. That's like the dream match for us to watch. It was Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker," said Ezekiel. [4:25-4:50]

The Undertaker has worked with Elias in the recent past

The Phenom returned to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania 35, interrupting Elias' performance to make his presence felt. While the scuffle was mostly one-sided, Elias did get a chance to seek vengeance on The Deadman a month later at a WWE Live Event in Madison Square Garden.

Elias tagged alongside Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens to take on the team of The Undertaker, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, with the latter team going over.

Elias was swiftly climbing the ranks of WWE before his disappearance last year. However, fans were compensated for the lack of Elias' presence in the form of his "brother" Ezekiel, who has been accused of being Elias himself by Kevin Owens.

The feud has boiled up to a point where the two are set to collide at Hell in a Cell this Sunday.

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

