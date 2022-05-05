Where is former WWE personality Charly Caruso now?

To the surprise of many WWE fans, Charly Caruso, real name Charly Arnolt, exited WWE suddenly in mid-April 2021. Caruso joined WWE in 2016, hosting backstage segments, pre-show panels, RAW Talk, and Talking Smack. So what's the 34-year-old Indianapolis native doing now?

Following her exit from WWE, Caruso joined ESPN as a full-time multi-platform host and reporter. The former WWE talent originally joined ESPN on a part-time basis in 2018, making SportsCenter updates on Snapchat. Caruso eventually found her way to hosting First Take, one of ESPN's biggest shows.

“The climb for me happened a bit quicker than I anticipated and I’m so happy about that because it really shows how much ESPN believes in me and is willing to give me those opportunities...It’s very hard to put into words how happy I am," Charly Arnolt (H/T: AP News)

Since joining ESPN, Caruso regularly appears on ESPN+'s (ESPN's streaming service) daily morning show SportsNation. The former WWE employee launched a weekly podcast called First Take, Her Take, which she hosts alongside ESPN personalities Kimberley A. Martin and Elle Duncan.

She most recently hosted a recap show via ESPN MMA for UFC's The Ultimate Fighter program.

Charly Caruso says she left WWE on a "positive note" regardless of rumors that circulated

Reports from March 2021 suggested that Charly Caruso's departure from WWE was due to backstage heat related to her supposed "tardiness" and being "constantly" late to backstage interviews. A report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio suggested that Caruso had "...too much heat with too many different people."

However, the ESPN host shot back at these reports, dismissing them as "chatter," saying she left WWE on a "positive note" and was looking for a career change:

“There's always going to be chatter. The contract was coming up. Instead of renewing, I’m moving on. Everyone is going to have their own opinions regardless. I never had any issues while I was at WWE. Nothing bad happened. As far as I’m concerned, I’m leaving on a positive note and beginning what I believe to be the next step in my career.”

