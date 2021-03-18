Backstage heat on Charly Caruso, WWE has found her replacement - Reports 

Several fans have raised questions regarding Charly Caruso's whereabouts as the WWE announcer has not been seen on WWE TV in recent weeks.

A new Fightful Select report has shed some light on Caruso's WWE status, and many surprising details have emerged.

Several sources close to the situation told Fightful that Charly Caruso has attracted a lot of heat backstage for being "consistently late" to tape interviews for RAW.

Caruso must report on time to conduct the interviews scheduled to air during RAW. However, a few recent instances of her unpunctuality have landed her in hot water.

The report noted that there were specific instances with Sheamus and Randy Orton. When WWE higher-ups were informed about the same, they then decided to take Caruso off TV for the time being.

Fightful couldn't verify the information, but the report added that talent in the locker room feel that Charly Caruso's WWE contract is set to expire soon. As of this writing, there are no updates on her long-term future with the company.

Vince McMahon's reaction to Charly Caruso's tardiness

It was also revealed that Vince McMahon came to know about Charly Caruso's tardiness and "took exception to the situation."

Another source stated that Caruso is merely one injury or illness away from being brought back in the fold. WWE is entering a crucial period, and Caruso could be needed if another announcer is unavailable.

The report concluded by stating that the recently-hired Kevin Patrick was a direct replacement for Caruso.

Charly Caruso joined WWE in 2016, and she quickly rose to become one of the most popular announcers in the company. Caruso is currently away from WWE programming, with Kevin Patrick occupying her usual RAW Talk spot in recent weeks.

She is also contracted to ESPN, and it would be interesting to see how she goes about managing her immediate future. Caruso is yet to comment on the rumors, and more details on the developing story should be revealed soon. Stay tuned.