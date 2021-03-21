''She had too much heat with too many different people'' - Backstage details on Charly Caruso possibly being fired by WWE (Report)

Former RAW Talk host and backstage interviewer Charly Caruso is no longer a part of WWE as per the latest rumors. It was initially stated that her habit of being late for interviews caused a lot of heat from the top brass. It was later revealed that she will no longer be active in WWE.

According to a new report, the reason for Caruso's departure is her backstage heat with many people in the company. PWInsider noted earlier that Charly Caruso is expected to be done with Vince McMahon's company once her contract expires.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the rumors concerning her not being used on TV anymore may not be the full story. There is also a chance she might have already been fired by WWE. He stated that there have been conflicting reports in regards to why Caruso has exited the company.

“I heard she was fired and then other people reported that she’s just not gonna be used and they are gonna wait for her contract to be out. I don’t know which one of those is accurate. She had too much heat with too many different people and that was the story. That’s why the new guy was brought in to replace her.”

What could be next for Charly Caruso?

It has come as a surprise to many that Charly Caruso will no longer be featured on WWE TV. Caruso has grown immensely in popularity and has been a staple of the WWE interviewing team since 2016.

It is unknown if Charly Caruso will continue as a broadcast journalist in professional wrestling or if she will leave the industry entirely.