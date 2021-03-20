Charly Caruso is done with WWE - Reports 

Fightful Select put out a detailed report yesterday explaining the reason behind Charly Caruso's absence from WWE TV.

PWInsider has now released an update, and the initial rumors seem to be accurate. The WWE announcer is expected to leave the company once her current contract expires.

Sources close to the situation informed PWInsider that Charly Caruso won't be making another appearance on WWE TV. It was added that all her on-screen duties have already been handed over to other broadcast personnel. Here's the report, courtesy of Mike Johnson of PWInsider:

"WWE broadcast personality Charly Caruso is expected to depart the company when her current deal expires and is already done appearing on WWE programming, PWInsider.com has learned. PWInsider.com has been told Caruso is not currently expected to make any additional appearances and that her previous on-air duties have already been filled by other broadcast personalities."

While Caruso hasn't directly addressed the rumors yet, the 30-year-old announcer put up an intriguing post on Instagram.

Based on this post, some fans have speculated that Charly Caruso has already found her next gig. Only time will tell what her future holds.

Why does Charly Caruso have backstage heat in WWE?

Charly Caruso in WWE

As noted earlier, Fightful Select's report revealed several alarming details about Charly Caruso's status in the WWE.

Caruso has consistently been late to conduct interviews on RAW, and she has received a lot of backstage heat for her unpunctuality in recent months. WWE management decided to take Charly Caruso off TV, and the news of her tardiness also reached Vince McMahon's office.

EXCLUSIVE: Welcome to the team, Kevin Patrick.@kev_egan is ready for his first episode of #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/qhTx2UwQtc — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 9, 2021

The WWE boss took exception to the situation, and it was noted that Caruso was expected to quit the company. However, a person within WWE told Fightful that Caruso was also 'one injury or illness away from being back in the fold.'

Another source revealed that Kevin Patrick, who recently joined WWE's broadcast team, was brought in as a direct replacement for the former host of RAW Talk.

Charly Caruso joined WWE in 2016, and she slowly grew into her role and became a popular on-air talent in the company.

Kevin Patrick has since replaced Caruso on RAW Talk. Kayla Braxton and Sarah Schreiber have taken over her role as RAW's interviewer. As things currently stand, Charly Caruso's WWE run seems to be over.