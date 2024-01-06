Are any couples from Survivor still together? Status as of today, explained

CBS’s long-running reality show, Survivor, is set to return with its 46th season on February 28. The show entails a group of players pitted against each other while being stranded on an isolated island. With minimal tools, the players must strive hard to procure food and shelter. Every challenging task brings the contenders closer to winning the ultimate grand prize.

Besides risky tasks, betrayal, and surprising blindsides, Survivor is also known for chronicling epic showmances between players. Some of them turned to dust, while others flourished into beautiful marriages. Here’s a quick look at a few of them.

Relationship status of Survivor couples

1) Dee Valladares and Austin Li Coon

Dee Valladares was crowned the winner of Survivor season 45, while Austin Li Coon made it to the final five of the season. Romance sparked between the contestants during their stay on Fiji Island. However, the duo has kept their relationship status private since the finale.

2) Parvati Shallow and John Fincher

Parvati Shallow began dating fellow Survivor cast member John Fincher in 2014 before they tied the knot in 2017. Four years after the wedding, Parvati filed for divorce. The ex-couple shares one daughter, Ama, who was born in 2018. Parvati Shallow came out as queer and publicly announced her relationship with comedian Mae Martin in December 2023.

3) Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin

The couple met each other as contestants on Survivor season 44 and immediately hit it off. Throughout the season, both Matt and Frannie admitted crushing on each other, but they prioritized their game over love and kept things friendly. In April 2023, the duo took their on-screen alliance off-screen by publicly announcing they were dating.

4) Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Lowe

Jenna and Sebastian’s showmance began on the sets of Ghost Island. The couple lived together for a couple of years after the end of the show. However, they eventually called it quits for each other.

5) Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting

The couple who met on Island of the Idols announced they were together shortly after the finale. Sharing a romantic photo on Instagram, Elizabeth wrote,

“WOAH. Did you guys hear the news? I’ve got a curly-haired boyfriend named Jack and he is simply the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we share hair products.”

In November 2022, the duo announced their engagement on social media.

6) Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich

Initially, the duo competed separately in different seasons before being pitted against each other in 2004’s All-Stars version. The duo fell in love, and their epic showmance ended with Rob getting down on one knee in the finale episode. They are now the proud parents of four daughters: Lucia, Carina, Isabetta, and Adelina.

7) Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger

The couple met on a different reality TV show but appeared together on the show’s Blood Vs Water season. They are currently proud parents of two daughters. As a former winner, Tyson most recently competed on Survivor season 40.

8) Keith Tollefson and Whitney Duncan

From competing on Survivor to getting married, Keith and Whitney’s story is dubbed one of the original showmances of the show’s history. The duo is still happily married.

In October 2022, the couple announced the birth of their baby boy on Instagram. Whitney stated,

“Duncan Keith Tollefson stole his daddy’s birthday on 10/1/22 at 3:21 am! He is everything we’ve ever dreamed of and more…thank y’all for the prayers. And thank God for such a blessing.”

Viewers can watch Survivor season 46 on CBS weekly every Wednesday at 8 pm ET from February 28 onwards.