How old is Zara Zoffany? Meet The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 cast member

Zara Zoffany Farida Sassoon-Munns gained recognition as a participant on The Royal World and later emerged as a finalist on The Challenge: UK. Born on March 2, Zara is currently 29 years old and possesses a keen sense of fashion and lifestyle. Her competitive spirit extended to appearances on World Championship and Battle for a New Champion as well.

Zara was a contestant on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39, and her fit personality helped her overcome a tonne of challenges on the show. In the latest season, a new group of contenders are eager for victory, aiming to seize the throne.

Interestingly, for the first time ever, they must collaborate to earn the prize pot. Even then, it remains an individual game overall as each participant strives to outperform each other in the competition.

What does Zara Zoffany do? Career and more explored

Zara's passion for sports has been a longstanding part of her life, with pursuits like karate, horse riding, and athletics dating back to her school days. Inspired by her love for sports, she ventured into the world of fashion, founding her own clothing line, Move Like Zaza.

Zara studied fashion design at Instituto Marangoni and is renowned for crafting exquisite couture evening gowns. Adding another dimension to her creative endeavors, she is also the proud owner of the brand Zara Zoffany Couture.

Reportedly, Zara's net worth is approximately $280K, which is set to rise with her growing fame, as per Celebritate. Her stint on Battle for a New Champion has unlocked opportunities in brand sponsorships and modeling, hinting at a lucrative future. Fans adore her confidence and competitive spirit, which has set the stage for a potentially successful career in entertainment.

Furthermore, Zara is also popular among viewers for her personality and elegant fashion sense. Standing at 5 feet 6 inches and weighing approximately 125 pounds, she boasts enviable measurements of 34-24-34. Zara confidently showcases her fitness both in her regular life as well as her stint on the survival show.

More about contestant Zara Zoffany and her life

Zara, a fitness enthusiast, leads a lifestyle that fans feel perfectly aligns with her "Zaza in Wonderland" world. Her Instagram showcases an array of highlights, featuring high-intensity workouts in glamorous gym gear, often with her friend Georgia May Salamat.

From her London home to various holiday destinations, Zara seems to be always capturing her fitness journey. She curates her toned physique on the Move with Zara page, dedicated to her fitness clothing line.

Zara's globetrotting adventures have taken her to Milan, Istanbul, Monaco, Ibiza, Capri, Nice, Sorrento, Formentera, and Saudi Arabia. A passion for wild swimming is evident as she takes a plunge into outdoor pool. Beyond her modeling, Zara Zoffany is the co-founder of CClub, a global community in London promoting a shared passion for the good life.

Her Instagram reflects a vibrant social life, while her penchant for luxury is evident in party pictures. Zara's most recent post showed her working out with Georgia May Salamat, a trained chef who loves making all things healthy and delicious. Themed as a Christmas workout, they did the challenges in front of Cartier, New Bond St.

Zara Zoffany still seems to be dating her dancer boyfriend AJ P Ritchard. They started dating in 2022, after AJ broke up with his former girfriend Abbie Quinnen. A month ago, she posted a photo with him on her instagram.

Viewers can witness Zara's game on The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion season 39 every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV’s international networks.