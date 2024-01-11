Where to watch The Bachelor season 28? Streaming platforms explored

The premiere date of The Bachelor season 28 is fast approaching, slated for release on January 22, 2024. Viewers can watch the show exclusively on ABC. Fans of the Bachelor Nation are excited to watch the return of Joey Graziadei, who will meet 32 contestants to complete his conquest of finding true love.

For those unaware, the 28-year-old made his debut on the dating reality TV show during Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette season. After embracing a plethora of ups and downs, Joey came close to realizing his dream of finding an everlasting partner last time. Charity was quite conflicted while making her final decision until the end, but she eventually chose to break off things with Joey and pursue her bond with Dotun Olubeko.

Now, Joey is returning to the show once again to redeem his chance at love.

Where to watch The Bachelor season 28?

The smash-hit dating reality television show will air weekly every Monday from January 22, 2024, onwards. New episodes of the show will arrive on ABC at 8 pm ET. But owning an active ABC cable connection isn't mandatory to watch the love drama unfold in Joey Graziadei’s life.

For cord-cutters, you can stream the show on multiple streaming services, including DirectTV Stream, YouTube TB, fuboTV, and Sling TV. Moreover, new episodes of the dating series will also be available to stream on the OTT platform Hulu the following day the original airs on ABC.

Those interested can also watch some of the past seasons of the dating show on Hulu.

More about The Bachelor season 28 leading man Joey Graziadei

In August 2023, Joey Graziadei was officially named the next leading man in The Bachelor series. The tennis coach rose to fame for his stint in The Bachelorette season 20, when he made it to the final two of the Charity Lawson-led show. Unfortunately, he had to suffer heartbreak at the hands of Lawson when she dumped him in the finale and accepted Olubeko’s proposal.

The official announcement of Joey’s return to the show was made by host Jesse Palmer. Hailing from Pennsylvania, Joey studied at West Chester University, pursuing a degree in communication and media. It was during his school days that he joined the men’s tennis team, and subsequently, he has gone on to play the sport professionally since 2008.

After graduation, the Pennsylvania native moved to Hawaii to further explore his career in tennis. Owing to his passion for sports, Joey was appointed the Head Tennis Professional at the Kukuiula Development Company in 2018. In leisure time, the 28-year-old continues to prioritize fitness by indulging in activities including hiking, surfing, and playing golf.

He has two sisters, Eleanor and Carly, and he takes immense pride in showing off endearment for his family on social media. Joey Graziadei made his latest public appearance during the live broadcast of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s famous The Golden Wedding.

Tune into ABC to watch the ups and downs of Joey Graziadei’s love life on January 22, 2024, at 8 pm ET.