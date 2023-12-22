The Golden Bachelors' ASK'N group had their say on Joey Graziadei's upcoming The Bachelor 28

The upcoming season of ABC’s The Bachelor, Season 28, will see an all-new twist. That is because Tennis pro Joey Graziadei, previously seen on Season 20 of The Bachelorette, will be the leading man on the show.

While that twist has already been announced as part of the Season 27 finale, there is a range of things to look forward to regarding the new season. Season 28 of The Bachelor will be aired on January 22, 2024, and will again see the major protagonist look for his lady love from a range of women all desperate for his attention.

The new season also saw four The Golden Bachelor ladies recently release an exclusive tease, titled "Twas the month before The Bachelor and all through the mansion."

The Golden Bachelor ladies release hilarious The Bachelor Season 28 Preview

The show will see a range of stunning ladies grace viewers’ screens, although the most challenging job at hand belongs to Joey Graziadei, who must, in the six weeks, choose the woman he wants to spend his life with after getting married.

While ABC has already released the season's cast, the teaser also gave fans something to look forward to. Known as the ASK'N group, the likes of April Kirkwood, Susan Noles, Kathy Swarts, and Nancy Hulkower are some of the most famous contestants ever seen on The Golden Bachelor.

As its title suggests, the video was, in truth, a parody of "The Night Before Christmas" and opened with Kirkwood initially narrating the scene. She talked about the increasing excitement as the screen quickly delved into the range of happenings that fans could look forward to.

"‘Twas the month before The Bachelor and all through the mansion. Excitement was building, with love and with passion."

This led to the trailer opening up to a range of highlights that will be seen in the upcoming show. Most of them were seemingly related to the entry of the 32 ladies who will be involved in the show. However, other scenes that were shown promised a range of exciting events.

This includes a tennis-themed date and a range of other group dates, seemingly held to allow Joey to get to know the ladies on the show. The teaser also saw three ladies, Rachel, Jess, and Kelsey T, having a go at each other during a paintball competition.

It can be assumed that Joey will be seen going to all the mentioned locations on group dates during the initial few episodes of The Bachelor Season 28. While teasers for each new season are released as a habit, the special clip with The Golden Bachelor ladies has undoubtedly increased the hype even further.

Of course, there is not much waiting left, with Season 28 of The Bachelor set to be aired on January 22 on ABC at 8 PM ET.