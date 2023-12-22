The Bachelor 2024: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The Bachelor season 28, starting January 22, 2024, features Joey Grazidei, a tennis coach from Pennsylvania, on his quest for love. This season, Joey, previously seen on The Bachelorette season 20, meets 32 women, each hoping to be the one he chooses. As The Bachelor airs on ABC and streams on Hulu, viewers can expect a journey filled with genuine emotions and connections.

For fans eager to know more about The Bachelor season 28 contestants, Instagram is the go-to platform. This post provides the Instagram handles of these contestants. Through their Instagram accounts, fans can explore the lives of these women, gaining insights into their personalities and experiences during and beyond the show.

Get closer to The Bachelor 2024 cast: Instagram accounts revealed

1. Allison Hollinger

Alison, 26, a realtor from Philadelphia, brings a blend of professionalism and charm to The Bachelor. Her Instagram, @allisonhollinger, showcases her life in the city and her passion for real estate.

2. Autumn Waggoner

Autumn, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, is known for her ambitious spirit. Viewers can follow The Bachelor 2024 contestant’s journey on Instagram at @auttiewags.

3. Chandler

Chandler, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York City, combines creativity with a vibrant city life. Her Instagram handle is @chandlerdewgard.

4. Chrissa Perez

At 26, Chrissa, a marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, showcases her flair for business and marketing on her Instagram @Chrissaperez.

5. Daisy Kent

Daisy, 25, an account executive from Becker, Minnesota, shares glimpses of her professional and personal life on Instagram at @daisyykent.

6. Edwina Dorbor

Edwina, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia, can be followed on @edwina.dorbor.

7. Erika Cardenas

Image via Instagram/bachelorabc

Erika, 25, a leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey, shares her life experiences on her Instagram @erikacardenas_. However, Ericka's Instagram handle is private which reflects the contestant's importance for privacy.

8. Evalin Marie

Evalin, 29, from San Antonio, Texas, works as a nanny. Viewers can follow her on Instagram @evalin.marie.

9. Jenn

Jenn, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida, will bring a unique perspective to The Bachelor. She goes by @jenntranx on Instagram.

10. Jessica Edwards

Jessica Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant, hails from the sunny city of San Diego, California. Her Instagram handle is @jessicaedwards___.

11. Katelyn Debacker

Katelyn Debacker, 25, brings her expertise as a radiochemist from the culturally rich Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is on Instagram as @katelyndebacker.

12. Kayla Rodgers

Image via Instagram/bachelorabc

Kayla Rodgers, from Hamilton, Ohio, is a 27-year-old guidance counselor. Her Instagram profile is @kaylarodgers. However, her handle isn't public and only her accepted followers can glance through her feed.

13. Kelsey A.

Kelsey A., a junior project manager, is 25 and based in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Her Instagram account is @_kelsey_welsey.

14. Kelsey T.

Kelsey T., an actor from Los Angeles, California, is 31 years old. She shares her life on Instagram under the handle @kelseytoussant.

15. Kyra Brusch

Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal, comes from Miami, Florida. Her Instagram handle is @kyra.brusch.

16. Eleni 'Lanie' Latsios

Eleni 'Lanie' Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor, is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She can be found on Instagram at @lanie.latsios.

17. Lauren Hollinger

Lauren Hollinger, a registered nurse, is 28 and from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Her Instagram profile is @laurenhollinger_.

18. Maria 'Lea' Cayanan

Maria 'Lea' Cayanan, 23, an account manager, represents Waipahu, Hawaii. Her Instagram is @lea.cayanan.

19. Alexandra 'Lexi' Young

Alexandra 'Lexi' Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist, hails from Atlanta, Georgia. Her Instagram account is @lexicoletteyoung.

20. Madina Lynée

Madina Lynée, a mental health therapist, is 31 and from Charlotte, North Carolina. She is on Instagram at @dinalynee.

21. Maria Georgas

Maria Georgas, 29, an executive assistant, joins from Kleinburg, Ontario, Canada. Her Instagram handle is @maria.georgas.

22. Marlena Alexia

Marlena Alexia, a 26-year-old finance writer, is from West Palm Beach, Florida. Her Instagram profile is @marlena.alexia.

23. Natalie 'Nat' Crep

Image via Instagram/bachelorabc

Natalie 'Nat' Crep, a registered nurse and professor, is 26 and from Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. She shares her experiences on Instagram at @ncrep_. However, her Instagram handle is set to private.

24. Rachel An

Rachel An, 26, an ICU nurse, represents Honolulu, Hawaii. Her Instagram account is @rachelmariean.

25. Samantha Hale

Samantha 'Sam' Hale, a CPA, is 31 and based in Nashville, Tennessee. Her Instagram handle is @samhaleee.

26. Samantha Stiglitz

Samantha Stiglitz, a 25-year-old pro football cheerleader, comes from Miami, Florida. She is on Instagram at @samstigram1.

27. Sandra Rabadi

Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant, hails from Nashville, Tennessee. Her Instagram profile is @sandrarabadi.

28. Starr Skye

Starr Skye, a 25-year-old mental health counselor, is from Delray Beach, Florida. The Bachelor 2024 contestant can be found on Instagram at @starrskylerr.

29. Sydney Gordon

Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner, represents Newport, Rhode Island. Her Instagram account is @syd_gord.

30. Talyah Jackson

Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician, hails from Huntington Beach, California. She shares her life on Instagram at @talyah.jackson_.

31. Taylor Wiens

Taylor Wiens, a 23-year-old recruiter, is based in Chicago, Illinois. Her Instagram handle is @taylorwiens_.

32. Zoe Antona

Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist, comes from Atlanta, Georgia. The Bachelor contestant can be found on Instagram at @zoe.antona.

Following the contestants of The Bachelor 2024 on Instagram is a straightforward way to stay updated on their personal stories and experiences. Stay tuned and set your reminders for January 22, 2024, to watch premiere of The Bachelor season 28.