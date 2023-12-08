Bachelor in Paradise season 9: Which couples are still together?

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 ended on a high note with its three-hour-long finale episode airing on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Bachelor in Paradise season 9 saw three couples emerging stronger than the others on the beach. As of this writing, John Henry with Kat, Eliza with Aaron, and Aven with Kylee are the three couples still holding on to their engagement.

Five contestants were sent home in last week's episode after failing to find a match in Paradise. The remaining bachelors on Bachelor In Paradise were brought face to face with the question of either committing to their partners or leaving the beach empty-handed, for Paradise indeed came to an end for them.

Bachelor In Paradise on ABC is a spin-off of The Bachelor. It gathered alum contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor to give them a second chance at finding the love of their lives.

Aven and Kylee and the other couples who are still together from Bachelor In Paradise season 9

1) John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo

John Henry and Kat Izzo (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Kat and John went on a paddleboarding date on Bachelor in Paradise, where they opened up to each other, touching upon several of their deeply personal concerns. Kat revealed that she had a difficult childhood and adolescence and had to live in a group home at age 17. John Henry narrated his past struggles with depression.

The couple took their chances and spent the night at the Fantasy Suite together. The following day, Kat woke up confident that she wished to wake up beside John Henry daily. Though hesitant, he proposed to Kat, and she said yes!

After getting engaged on the beach, the couple live happily in their new San Diego home.

2) Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant

Eliza and Aaron (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Eliza and Aaron took an instant liking to each other ever since they first met on the beach. They, too, entered the fantasy suite together. Aaron revealed that he had spoken to Eliza's mother before proposing to her on Bachelor In Paradise.

Eliza said yes when Aaron popped her the crucial question. However, all is not well on the relationship front. An update following the finale episode hinted that the two have hit a few speed bumps on their relationship road and are actively working to improve things.

3) Aven Jones and Kylee Russell

Aven and Kylee (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Aven and Kylee took their time on the beach to decide whether they wished to be together ever after. Eventually, Aven asked Kylee whether they would still be in a relationship if they weren't engaged on the beach.

Kylee said she didn't wish to be away from him. They left the beach as a couple and are still together.

4) Sam Picco and Peter Cappio

Sam and Peter (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Sam and Peter's relationship didn't reach the heights everyone expected, and they weren't the strongest couple on the beach. Although Peter wanted their relationship to last, Sam effectively shut him down before leaving separately.

5) Olivia Lewis and Michael Barbour

Olivia and Michael (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Similarly, Olivia and Michael couldn't make their relationship work. Though Olivia looked forward to entering the Fantasy Suite, Michael wasn't interested as he thought their relationship wasn't solid yet. Olivia left the beach empty-handed.

6) Mercedes Northup and Jordan Vandergriff

Jordan and Mercedes (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Mercedes gave Jordan a piece of her mind when she said their relationship lacked the romantic spark essential to take things forward. After her rejection, Jordan decided to self-eliminate himself and left the beach alone on Bachelor in Paradise.

7) Jess Girod and Tanner Courtad

Jess and Tanner (Image via ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Jess and Tanner were almost fed up as Bachelor In Paradise reached its final episode. Jess eventually self-eliminated, adding a bittersweet note that she had come to the beach looking for love and was left to leave with nothing. Tanner followed in her footsteps.

For every couple that found love on the beach, we wish them a delighted life ahead. For those who didn't, it won't hurt to be hopeful and try again. At the show's end, the curtain drops slowly across the beaches in Paradise.