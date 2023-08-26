Bachelor in Paradise season 9: Full cast revealed

First premiering in 2014, Bachelor in Paradise features contestants who fell short of making connections in The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. This season of Bachelor in Paradise gives participants another chance at love so that they can find their soulmate. The ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere on September 28 at 9:01 pm ET on ABC.

The show's host, Jesse Palmer, will return to mentor these cast members. According to ABC, the synopsis of Bachelor in Paradise reads:

"Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."

Aside from ABC, the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise will also be available to stream on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, and Fubo.

Aaron Bryant, Jessica "Jess" Girod, and other participants who will be seen in Bachelor in Paradise cast for season 9

1) Greer Blitzer

Greer Blitzer is a 25-year-old native of Bellaire, Texas. An executive at a medical sales firm, she appeared on season 27 of The Bachelor.

2) Brayden Bowers

Professionally a travel nurse, 25-year-old Brayden Bowers is originally from Murrieta, California. The Bachelorette season 20 was the last time viewers saw him.

3) Aaron Bryant

Aaron Bryant, who hails from Katy, Texas, is a 30-year-old software salesman. Prior to his participation in Bachelor in Paradise season 9, he appeared on The Bachelorette season 20.

4) Peter Cappio

The 33-year-old Peter Cappio currently lives in Armonk, New York, and works as an airline pilot. Before Bachelor in Paradise season 9, Cappio appeared on The Bachelorette season 20. However, he was eliminated during the first week.

5) Jessica "Jess" Girod

24-year-old Jessica "Jess" Girod is currently based in Winter Springs, which is in Florida. She works as an e-commerce coordinator and has appeared on season 27 of The Bachelor.

6) Eliza Isichei

A 27-year-old marketing manager from Tampa, Florida, Eliza Isichei has appeared on several shows, including The Bachelor season 26 and Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

7) Katherine "Kat" Izzo

Katherine "Kat" Izzo previously appeared on The Bachelor season 27. Born and brought up in Tampa, Florida, Izzo works as a surgical oncology nurse.

8) Samantha "Sam" Jeffries

In the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, viewers will see Samantha "Sam" Jeffries getting another chance to find love after failing on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. Professionally, the 28-year-old contestant works as an occupational therapist.

9) Olivia Lewis

Hailing from Churchville, New York, Olivia Lewis is a patient care technician and has previously appeared on season 27 of The Bachelor.

10) Sean McLaughlin

Sean McLaughlin is a 25-year-old software sales representative from Tampa, Florida. Previously, he appeared on season 20 of The Bachelorette.

11) Blake Moynes

Blake Moynes is a 33-year-old wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario. He has earlier appeared on seasons 16 and 17 of The Bachelorette.

12) Mercedes Northup

As a nonprofit case manager and former Bachelor season 27 contestant, the 25-year-old Mercedes Northup is from Bloomfield, Iowa.

13) Rachel Recchia

Rachel Recchia, 27, is originally from Clermont, Florida. She currently works as a flight instructor and has appeared on The Bachelor season 26 and The Bachelorette season 19.

14) Kylee Russell

Kylee Russell is a 25-year-old postpartum nurse from Charlotte, North Carolina. She was last seen on The Bachelor season 27, where she got eliminated in week 5 of the show.

15) Aaron Schwartzman

Originally from Fremont, California, Aaron Schwartzman is a firefighter and has appeared on The Bachelorette season 20.

16) Will Urena

Hailing from Grand Rapids, Michigan, 31-year-old Will Urena works as an academic interventionist. In addition to his participation on Bachelor in Paradise season 9, he has appeared on The Bachelorette season 18.

17) Brooklyn Willie

Brooklyn Willie is originally from Mineola, Texas, and is a rodeo racer. She was eliminated from The Bachelor season 27 during week 7.

18) Catherine "Cat" Wong

Cat Wong, a 27-year-old professional dancer, is a resident of Long Island, New York. She last appeared on season 27 of The Bachelor, where she was eliminated during week 2 of the competition.

Fans can watch the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise on September 28 at 9:01 pm ET on ABC.