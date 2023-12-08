"Is this staged": Bachelor in Paradise fans left confused by Mari and Kenny's wedding

Bachelor in Paradise (BiP) season 9 aired its season finale on Thursday, December 7, 2023, and saw a couple tie the knot. A wedding has been teased on the ABC show since before the season premiered, and on Thursday, fans witnessed it.

However, it wasn't something the fans had anticipated since none of the current cast members got married. Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, who got engaged in 2021 during BiP season 7, were the ones to tie the knot. They invited the entire cast to attend while Jesse Palmer officiated, Wells Adams handled ring duties, and Blake Moynes performed his role as Kenny's best man.

Fans took to social media to chime in about the former couple's return and wondered whether it was a real wedding, especially since the season 7 couple tied the knot earlier in November 2023 in Puerto Rico. One user, @kurtislimabean, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"I'm so confused is this a REAL wedding or is this staged? Is Jesse. even ordained???"

Episodes of Bachelor in Paradise season 9 are available to stream on Hulu.

"So unserious": Bachelor in Paradise fans slam season 9 finale as two former contestants get married

Bachelor in Paradise (BiP) wrapped up season 9 on Thursday, December 7, 2023. During the segment, one of the most teased aspects of the season finally took place but didn't live up to the fans' expectations.

While fans believed one of the current couples was going to get married, a former couple returned to Mexico to celebrate their relationship and tie the knot right where they first met. Kenny and Mari from Bachelor in Paradise season 7 returned to the ABC show and exchanged their vows.

During the wedding, the BiP alums noted that they had been together almost every day since they left the show. Kenny stated that the more time they spent together, the more he kept falling in love with her.

"I promise to be at your side no matter what, for the rest of our lives -- or at least the rest of my life," the season 7 alum noted.

In her vows, the Bachelor Nation alum said that she would put all her efforts into the health and strength of their marriage. She further vowed to love him faithfully and through everything "until the end of time."

While fans questioned the authenticity of the BiP season 9 wedding, the couple had previously shared that they were planning multiple weddings. During a conversation with Us Weekly in November 2022, Mari noted that they wanted to do two events, with the main wedding being in Puerto Rico. While their ABC show wedding was kept a secret, the two plan on having a big wedding in Chicago in March 2024.

Fans were unimpressed by the spectacle and took to social media to react to the finale segment.

